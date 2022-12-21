Read full article on original website
February 2022 Year in Review
In February 2022, Natural Resource Director Dan Bortner, of Bedford, was honored with the Circle of Corydon Award. Also in February, the City of Bedford purchased the former Aldi’s building to renovate as the new Bedford Police Department and the Lawrence County Commissioners voted to spend American Rescue Plan Act money to bring broadband to rural parts of the county.
January 2022 Year in Review
In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
Obituary: Randy Cheatham
Randy Cheatham, 61, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 8, 1961, to Columbus Huggins and Martha Jean (Best) Huggins. Randy worked in his father’s plumbing business and was a welder at Radio Graphics. Survivors include...
City of Bloomington Utilities Issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 50 Addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, December 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Park Ridge neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 50 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until noon Monday, December 26. The...
March 2022 Year in Review
In March 2022, a Mitchell man was arrested after threatening Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III and the Indiana Statewide 911 Board unveiled significant enhancements to the state’s Text-to-911 system. Mitchell man arrested after threatening a Judge. A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
Police Log: December 26, 2022
3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
Family displaced after fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS — A Christmas morning fire did extensive damage to a home, displacing a Columbus family of four. Columbus Fire Department firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.
Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane
HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
