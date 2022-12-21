‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all through hockey, every GM was calling, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but on the 27th, there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trade front. The Toronto Maple Leafs are big-game hunting for a top-six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe and claimed second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well … until they get to overtime.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO