ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Notebook: Hextall’s Agenda, Blueger’s Future

The NHL’s three-day holiday break, which began Saturday, has given Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall a chance to visit some out-of-town family members. Especially when the Penguins actually got an early start on their time off, since it began immediately after their 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina Thursday. Hextall’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Top 5 Penguins Locker Room Stories this Season

It has been a refreshing change for media and, hopefully, fans alike. The NHL locker rooms opened this season after two seasons of awkward zoom calls or distant player interaction. The Pittsburgh Penguins have a few characters in the room, and the first few months of the 2022-23 NHL season have provided some great conversations, laughs, and a few frank admissions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Leafs Look for Big Trade, Penguins’ Loser Points

‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all through hockey, every GM was calling, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but on the 27th, there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trade front. The Toronto Maple Leafs are big-game hunting for a top-six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe and claimed second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well … until they get to overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy