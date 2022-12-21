Read full article on original website
Molinari: Letang’s New Dimension, O’Connor’s Blunder
Kris Letang changed during his recent time away from the Pittsburgh Penguins, when he missed five games after suffering a stroke in late November. No surprise there. It makes sense that going through something of that nature would affect a person, especially when it’s the second time it has happened.
Penguins Blue Line Hasn’t Gone as Planned; That’s Not All Bad (+)
Changes were swift, and question marks loomed. The Pittsburgh Penguins made significant changes to the defensive corps over the summer. Trades, a free agent signing, and a prospect on his last chance created the biggest training camp battle the Penguins have had in several years. Also, consider that Marcus Pettersson...
Penguins Notebook: Hextall’s Agenda, Blueger’s Future
The NHL’s three-day holiday break, which began Saturday, has given Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall a chance to visit some out-of-town family members. Especially when the Penguins actually got an early start on their time off, since it began immediately after their 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina Thursday. Hextall’s...
Penguins Fans: Vote Most Valuable, Disappointing, & Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed 15 of their most recent 18 possible points, yet a pair of losses to the Carolina Hurricanes was a burr in the saddle as the team departed for a few days of holiday R&R. It’s time for PHN readers and Penguins fans to vote. We’ll publish...
Top 5 Penguins Locker Room Stories this Season
It has been a refreshing change for media and, hopefully, fans alike. The NHL locker rooms opened this season after two seasons of awkward zoom calls or distant player interaction. The Pittsburgh Penguins have a few characters in the room, and the first few months of the 2022-23 NHL season have provided some great conversations, laughs, and a few frank admissions.
Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their winning streak to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Dan’s Daily: Leafs Look for Big Trade, Penguins’ Loser Points
‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all through hockey, every GM was calling, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but on the 27th, there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trade front. The Toronto Maple Leafs are big-game hunting for a top-six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe and claimed second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well … until they get to overtime.
Steelers-Raiders Bets We Like; BetRivers 100% Match Guarantee
It will be cold, and we don’t mean freezing, but bone-chilling, avoid exposure type cold at Acrisure Stadium Saturday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders. If you prefer to bet locally, the BetRivers promo is a solid play for Steelers bets and has one of the best sportsbook promos this weekend.
