13abc.com
Christmas Joy: Toledo family gifts hospital patients new blankets in memory of late daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The hospital can be an isolating place for anyone, no matter what time of year it is, but spending the holidays in the hospital, as a patient, a visitor, or an employee, can make you feel even more alone. A local mother, Michelle Lewallen, knows better...
13abc.com
Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
13abc.com
A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A world of DIY photography awaits at a new Toledo business that opened last week. Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22 with owners Jessica and Andrea Hamner. The business is a do-it-yourself photography studio where you can visit and come out with over 25 unique photos on your phone.
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — (Editor's note: The above video first aired as part of a. The names of three of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike were released Sunday night. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved...
'The Flying Joe' coffee shop opens second northwest Ohio location Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local coffee shop "The Flying Joe" opened a second location in downtown Toledo on Monday. The new location, which can be found at 215 N. Summit Street, shares a building with Balance Pan-Asian Grille, another northwest Ohio favorite with locations in Perrysburg, downtown Toledo and Sylvania.
Survivor of Ohio Turnpike crash shares firsthand experience
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Days after a massive 46-car pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike took the lives of four, one of the survivors of the accident shared a firsthand account of the scene. Tom Hanus, a 40-year retired tool and die maker from Sylvania, was taking the turnpike...
LC4 employees say seeing so many animals without a home is tough
TOLEDO, Ohio — After more than 10 years of service, Cassie Bloomfield, Community Outreach Coordinator at Lucas County Canine Care and Control says holidays are always the toughest time of year at the animal shelter. "It doesn't get easier around the holiday time for me. It’s just a little...
continentalenews.com
Thank You! From the Continental Volunteer Fire Department
From the Continental Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page (12/24/22) Words can’t describe how much we appreciate the help from everyone the last 24 hours. The list goes on and on from mutual aid departments, police dept, ems, sheriffs dept, EMA office, dispatchers, water dept, local businesses, community volunteers, and everyone who contributed in many different ways. Your effort is greatly appreciated and we cannot thank you enough. We are truly blessed to be part of this great community.
13abc.com
ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and...
Holiday shopping not stopping even though Christmas is over
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Santa may have parked his sleigh back at the North Pole until next year, and most of the gifts under the tree may be unwrapped, but just because most of the holiday season has wrapped up doesn't mean the spending is. WTOL 11 spoke to business...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky mom not seen in 5 years
AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording...
Area seniors shouldn't be afraid to ask for help during frigid winter, local organizations say
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the time of year again to give gifts and spread cheer. But there's a real risk for some community members who don't have everything they need to brace for the weather and other hardships. The city of Toledo has some programs available to help some...
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
St. Paul's Community Center raises bed count for homeless during winter storms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Why has Joe Habib, the CEO of St. Paul's Community Center, been working there for over 10 years? It makes people feel warm, safe, full, wanted and welcome. During his time at the shelter, they created a winter crisis program for when temperatures go below 25 degrees.
Making, not breaking your New Year's resolution
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas usually signals the end of the year is fast approaching. So you might be thinking about the changes you want to make in 2023. and less indulgence but fitness expert Deandre Gaston says a New Year's resolution should start with determination and discipline. Gaston says...
Technicians at Metroparks Toledo keep scenic destinations ready year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio — Temperatures fell below freezing over the Christmas weekend and although many Toledo employees have the holiday off Jimmy Ray, a technician at Metroparks Toledo, is working hard so that everyone can enjoy the parks' scenery. Ray said his daily duties consist of cleaning trash from trails...
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
WTOL-TV
RECIPE: Christmas jewel cookies as seen on Good Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Jewel Cookies. Amanda and Diane tried out this delicious holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. ¼ heaping red and green maraschino cherries, drained and sliced in half. 1/4 heaping cup of walnuts or nut...
Home of two charged with obstructing investigation into missing teens shot up
TOLEDO, Ohio — The south Toledo home of two people charged with interfering in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of two teen boys was shot at Friday. Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Maumee Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers discovered the home had been hit "numerous times," according to a police report.
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
