Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023. The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools. Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A world of DIY photography awaits at new Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A world of DIY photography awaits at a new Toledo business that opened last week. Selfie WRLD Toledo held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 22 with owners Jessica and Andrea Hamner. The business is a do-it-yourself photography studio where you can visit and come out with over 25 unique photos on your phone.
TOLEDO, OH
continentalenews.com

Thank You! From the Continental Volunteer Fire Department

From the Continental Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page (12/24/22) Words can’t describe how much we appreciate the help from everyone the last 24 hours. The list goes on and on from mutual aid departments, police dept, ems, sheriffs dept, EMA office, dispatchers, water dept, local businesses, community volunteers, and everyone who contributed in many different ways. Your effort is greatly appreciated and we cannot thank you enough. We are truly blessed to be part of this great community.
CONTINENTAL, OH
cleveland19.com

Sandusky mom not seen in 5 years

AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Making, not breaking your New Year's resolution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas usually signals the end of the year is fast approaching. So you might be thinking about the changes you want to make in 2023. and less indulgence but fitness expert Deandre Gaston says a New Year's resolution should start with determination and discipline. Gaston says...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

RECIPE: Christmas jewel cookies as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Jewel Cookies. Amanda and Diane tried out this delicious holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. ¼ heaping red and green maraschino cherries, drained and sliced in half. 1/4 heaping cup of walnuts or nut...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Home of two charged with obstructing investigation into missing teens shot up

TOLEDO, Ohio — The south Toledo home of two people charged with interfering in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of two teen boys was shot at Friday. Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Maumee Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers discovered the home had been hit "numerous times," according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

