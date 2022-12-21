UPDATE: FS police arrest suspect after 5-hr. standoff

UPDATE: At 11:35 a.m., the Fort Smith Police Department issued a media release stating that it had arrested Jackson Brown, 21, in connection with the stabbing incident. It added that the stabbing in question happened at approximately 3 a.m.

After the standoff, Brown was arrested without further incident and booked into the Sebastian County jail. Court records show that Brown was also arrested for a second degree battery charge on November 29.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street Wednesday morning for a stabbing call.

According to authorities, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police say the victim is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but consider the scene still active as the suspect remains inside.

If you are in the area, vacate or avoid it entirely until further notice and the suspect is apprehended.

