ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

UPDATE: FS police arrest suspect after 5-hr. standoff

By C.C. McCandless, Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dV9zg_0jpzNEYd00

UPDATE: At 11:35 a.m., the Fort Smith Police Department issued a media release stating that it had arrested Jackson Brown, 21, in connection with the stabbing incident. It added that the stabbing in question happened at approximately 3 a.m.

After the standoff, Brown was arrested without further incident and booked into the Sebastian County jail. Court records show that Brown was also arrested for a second degree battery charge on November 29.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street Wednesday morning for a stabbing call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZXlD_0jpzNEYd00

According to authorities, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police say the victim is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but consider the scene still active as the suspect remains inside.

If you are in the area, vacate or avoid it entirely until further notice and the suspect is apprehended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4ccd_0jpzNEYd00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Fort Smith police arrest stabbing suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a man accused in a stabbing. Jackson Brown, 21, was taken into custody after barricading himself into a home for more than five hours, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
FORT SMITH, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AdWeek

Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas

Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare

ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy