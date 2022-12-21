Read full article on original website
Key inflation gauge shows price increases cooled again in November
A measure of inflation watched closely by the Federal Reserve showed yet another month of cooling price increases, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Why it matters: It's the latest data to point to a slowing of still-high inflation — alongside moderating consumer spending — as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates aggressively to slow the economy in an effort to get inflation down to its 2% target.
Axios Macro readers are optimistic about the 2023 economy
It has been an ominous year, with recession warnings clanging from every direction. Readers of the Axios Macro newsletter, however, are not nearly so gloomy. What's happening: We invited readers of our economics newsletter to submit their expectations for what will happen with unemployment, inflation, and other key economic gauges in 2023. Nearly 800 participated.
Third-quarter economic growth revised higher to 3.2%
The U.S. economy expanded at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the final revision of Gross Domestic Product released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. Why it matters: The latest revision shows the economy grew at a slightly faster pace last quarter than previously estimated, in...
IRS delays tax change for Venmo, Cash App users
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced a one-year delay in the implementation of a new tax filing rule that requires more users of digital payment platforms and e-commerce sites to report their transactions. Why it matters: The new tax filing policy had prompted confusion and opposition among users of...
U.S. securities regulator alleges price manipulation by FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly directed FTX employees to manipulate the price of the crypto token associated with his exchange, FTT, according to an updated civil complaint submitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: Uncertainty about the FTT token moved investors to begin withdrawing billions of dollars from...
Video: A history of housing inequality
People of color face a harder time finding and financing a home. Understanding how this came to be requires looking back at decades of unequal access to mortgages and a history of racial inequalities. Go deeper: American dream deferred.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong talks FTX, crypto regulation and DeFi
Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong this week wrote a blog post about the future of crypto regulation, as the industry writhes under the weight of rival FTX's collapse. Axios spoke with Armstrong about FTX, what he wants Congress to do and his company's future. The following transcript has been...
Where health insurance premiums are rising and falling
The cost of health care has been rising for years, but where you live heavily influences how much you pay, data compiled by consumer research company ValuePenguin shows. The big picture: Private health insurance premiums are increasing in 36 states next year, with the cost of an individual health insurance plan for a 40-year-old on a silver plan increasing by 4% to an average cost of $560 a month.
Albertsons will need to wait 'til next year for its $4 billion dividend
Albertsons shareholders won't be getting a $4 billion Christmas present, after the Washington state Supreme Court said it won't review legal challenges to the grocer's special dividend until Feb. 9, 2023. Why it matters: Albertsons remains likely to prevail, but wanted the dividend paid in 2022 for tax purposes. Catch...
