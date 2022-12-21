ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022

By Alex Golden, Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 5 days ago

We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year.

We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.

Alex's top five of 2022:

  • Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.
  • Delta Biscuit Co . — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.
  • Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.
  • The 120 Tapas Bar — I had charcuterie for breakfast here and left with no regrets.
  • Leverett Lounge — It's classic Fayetteville funky and doesn't skimp on the flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azb08_0jpzN0Hi00 Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Worth's top five of 2022 in no particular order:

  • Los Bobos Taqueria — A late-night taco stop on Dickson Street for partiers who want to hit a lot of sauces.
  • Doe's Eat Place — With locations in Fayetteville and Bentonville, a superior, seared steak is always nearby.
  • Ramen Nara — This Rogers eatery excels at warm comfort food for the trail weary or office lunchtime escapee.
  • Mo's Tacos and Churros — The steak-and-cheese taco is top shelf every time.
  • Onyx Coffee Labs — The nitro cold brew is rich and complex in flavor, but refreshingly light when the outside temp is in the 90s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bentonville

The home of Walmart and the contemporary art capital of Arkansas, Bentonville is the jewel of Northwest Arkansas that’s just waiting to be discovered and explored. Despite only being the 10th-largest city in Arkansas, Bentonville is full of world-class attractions to experience and uncover during your trip to this city.
BENTONVILLE, AR
ketk.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
MISSOURI STATE
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast

I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Christmas Day 2-alarm fire in Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just before 11 a.m. Christmas morning Fayetteville Fire were alerted to a structure fire on Spring Street in the Downtown Fayetteville area. A second alarm was sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist as flames were visible and temps were in the low 20s. “Initial...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
okcfox.com

Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
OMAHA, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville

Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year

Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
484
Followers
338
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy