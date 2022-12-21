Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022
We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year.
We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.
Alex's top five of 2022:
- Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.
- Delta Biscuit Co . — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.
- Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.
- The 120 Tapas Bar — I had charcuterie for breakfast here and left with no regrets.
- Leverett Lounge — It's classic Fayetteville funky and doesn't skimp on the flavor.
Worth's top five of 2022 in no particular order:
- Los Bobos Taqueria — A late-night taco stop on Dickson Street for partiers who want to hit a lot of sauces.
- Doe's Eat Place — With locations in Fayetteville and Bentonville, a superior, seared steak is always nearby.
- Ramen Nara — This Rogers eatery excels at warm comfort food for the trail weary or office lunchtime escapee.
- Mo's Tacos and Churros — The steak-and-cheese taco is top shelf every time.
- Onyx Coffee Labs — The nitro cold brew is rich and complex in flavor, but refreshingly light when the outside temp is in the 90s.
