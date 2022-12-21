Read full article on original website
Related
Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn
CUTTINGSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Well, that pretty accurately sums it up. Alyssa Stewart has been at the...
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of post-holiday sales
It's hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... "Mouthwatering," laughed Alyssa Stewart.
Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree on Friday. Castleton police say wind gusts blew up to 60 miles per hour in the area. Police say the 51-year-old was outside her home on East Creek Drive around 7:15 a.m. when the tree snapped and landed on her.
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.
