BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.

BARRE, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO