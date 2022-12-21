ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Defrost week’ underway

HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights. By Wednesday we will rebound back into...
Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility

HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
Number of Houston-area homes without power during artic blast

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The artic cold front that has blown through the Houston area has knocked out power in some homes, but not because of ice, but because of wind. As the windy conditions continue to blow through the area, Centerpoint Energy is reporting as of 8 a.m. Friday morning that around 19,000 to 20,000 homes are without power.
What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
Bats fall from bridge in Texas due to hypothermic shock from the winter cold

HOUSTON, Texas — Bats are falling from a popular bat-watching bridge in Houston, Texas due to hypothermic shock from the freezing temperatures. Freezing cold temperatures are causing bats to fall from the Waugh Bridge in Houston. The Houston Humane Society is working to help save the bats. So far, they have helped rescue at least 138 bats, according to KHOU. The HHS is in the process of helping to rehabilitate the bats.
