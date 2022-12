BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville native Marie J. Magdaleno has been recognized by film festivals across the nation for her new short film “Petals.”. “Petals” was filmed in Brownsville and San Antonio within a span of one weekend. The short film was in post-production for 48 hours and grabs inspiration from real life situations.

