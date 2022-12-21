ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police

HOUSTON - Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him. It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend

HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say

16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
