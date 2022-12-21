Read full article on original website
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
KHOU
Family speaking after man found shot to death Friday in north Houston
Luis Casillas was found shot to death Friday. At this point, police don't have a suspect or motive.
Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
HFD: Man airlifted to hospital after major crash involving big rig on North Freeway
HOUSTON — A driver is in serious condition after a fiery crash involving a big rig on the North Freeway, according to the Houston Fire Department. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near West Gulf Bank Road just after midnight Sunday. Officials said the driver of...
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HPD: Homeowner shot after confronting suspected robbers in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two suspects who shot a man in the shoulder during a possible robbery. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Seeker Street, which is near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive in northeast Houston. According to police, the man was home...
Click2Houston.com
Hazmat spill temporarily closes mainlanes on I-10 at Cane Island Pkwy after 5-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, officials say
HOUSTON – Several lanes were closed Monday afternoon following a hazmat spill from a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, according to Houston TranStar. The five-vehicle crash, involving a heavy truck, was reported at 1:04 p.m. on IH-10 at Caney Island Parkway. The cause of the crash is under...
Click2Houston.com
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
fox26houston.com
Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police
HOUSTON - Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him. It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
Click2Houston.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
Click2Houston.com
‘We’ll always remember her’: Woman known by many in NW Houston apartment complex died in Christmas morning fire
HOUSTON – A long-time resident of a northwest Houston apartment complex died in a fire Christmas morning after she was trapped in one of the units. A man was also injured. Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
Houston police investigating death of man in Third Ward fire
The man was possibly intoxicated so his friend put him in a wheelchair and set up a fire so he could keep warm, Houston police said.
fox26houston.com
Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend
HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the loved ones of Luis Manuel, 29, a mechanic, husband, and father of 2 young girls. "They didn't just take $500.00 they took a life, they took our life, they took a father," Manuel's sister, Sandy Casillas said.
proclaimerscv.com
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
Harris Co. man accused of kidnapping ex and tying up her son extradited from California
Frederick Wiltz is back in Texas after being accused of tying up his ex-girlfriend's som and kidnapping her before fleeing to California in November
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
