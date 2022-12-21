HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO