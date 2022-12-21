ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 Georgia DT Kayden McDonald Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfAC2_0jpzMfIl00

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's most dominant defensive linemen.

McDONALD PROFILE

Hometown: Suwanee, Ga.

High School: North Gwinnett

Size: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Oct. 31, 2022

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap : When Ohio State extended an offer to Kayden McDonald in September 2021, most expected the Buckeyes to be in his recruitment to the end given his relationship with sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock , his former high school teammate.

McDonald made his way to campus for the first time that fall, as he attended the 33-24 win over Penn State in October, which allowed him to spend time with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson .

The staff didn’t really ramp up its pursuit of McDonald, though, until they missed out on several higher-ranked defensive tackle targets, including Florida four-star John Walker to UCF and Georgia four-stars A.J. Hoffler and Darron Reed to Clemson and LSU, respectively.

McDonald took official visits with Florida in June, Michigan and Ohio State in September and Clemson and Oklahoma in October. He was trending toward the Sooners for much of his recruitment, but an in-school visit from Day ultimately sealed the deal for the Buckeyes.

Evaluation : "(McDonald is) virtually unblockable in one-on-one situations as a zero-technique nose tackle thanks to his strength and technique, but he’s also explosive and nimble for his size, which is how he’s scored eight touchdowns (seven rushing and one receiving) on offense.

"McDonald is built in the same mold as sophomore Tyleik Williams and redshirt freshman Michael Hall , albeit a bit lighter than Williams. He projects as someone who can play one- and three-technique positions and stuff the run while also providing pass-rush potential up the middle."

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Ohio State on top group

Ohio State got themselves a good gift during the holiday weekend as one of the top pass catching prospects in the country included them in his list of top schools. Plus, after striking out at the running back position in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes added an impressive player at the position as a preferred walk-on.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Ohio State Sunday scouting report: What the Buckeyes must do to beat Georgia

ATHENS — Ohio State will head to Atlanta on Monday with visions of 40 points on the scoreboard and a second crack at rival Michigan in the CFP Championship game. There’s no other way for the Buckeyes to approach things if they hope to win the showdown against No. 1-ranked Georgia at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the CFP Semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up

It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy