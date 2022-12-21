ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 In-State OL Joshua Padilla Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB52l_0jpzMeQ200

The Buckeyes have secured a signature from one of the state's top-rated prospects.

PADILLA PROFILE

Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio

High School: Wayne

Size: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Nov. 4, 2021

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap : Joshua Padilla picked up an offer from Ohio State when offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa visited his high school in March 2021.

He camped with the Buckeyes over the summer and took unofficial visits for several games that fall, including the 33-24 win over Penn State in late October. He then announced his commitment just five days later.

Padilla picked Ohio State over the likes of Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

He was the second player in his class to pledge his services to the Buckeyes, joining Tennessee four-star tight end Ty Lockwood , who later flipped to Alabama. He never wavered in his commitment thereafter.

Evaluation : " Padilla has been a starter at right tackle for Wayne since his freshman season but will move inside at the next level. He has position versatility, which will allow him to play guard or center for the Buckeyes.

"Some of the natural comparisons for Padilla are former Ohio State offensive linemen Pat Elflein , Billy Price and Josh Myers . All three were in-state prospect with laid-back personalities but also had a mean streak once the pads went on."

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

High school basketball update around the county

DARKE COUNTY — With the winter storm rolling through Darke County, multiple sporting events were cancelled throughout the county. The Greenville boys’ basketball game against West Carrollton was rescheduled to be played on Jan. 17. The Versailles boys’ basketball game against Lima Central Catholic was also cancelled. Arcanum had their game against Waynesville cancelled. Franklin Monroe rescheduled their boys’ basketball game against Emmanuel Christian to Jan. 18.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
AdWeek

Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?

Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
CINCINNATI, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy