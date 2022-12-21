Columbus upsets Paul VI, Imhotep tops Wheeler to get to championship

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA -- Two boys basketball teams looking to make a statement on the national scene will square off for the City of Palms Championship on Wednesday.

Columbus from Miami, Fla., the No. 14 team in the country according to the latest SBLive Sports Power 25, will face No. 13 Imhotep Charter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game will air live on ESPNU at 7:00 p.m..

Both teams won semifinal games in the elite tournament on Tuesday. Here's a round-up of all the action from Day 5 of the City of Palms:

SEMIFINALS

Columbus 57, Paul VI 55: It was a back-and-forth battle worthy of two of the best teams in the country. Columbus locked down late to upset No. 10 Paul VI, the program from near Fairfax, Virginia, that's won four state championships the past decade.

The fourth quarter featured 10 lead changes, and neither team led by more than three points the entire final period. A bucket by 6-foot-8 sophomore Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, put Columbus up for good with 1:31 left.

Paul VI had the ball twice in the closing seconds trailing by two. The Panthers turned the ball over on the first possession, then missed a long 3-pointer as time expired on the second.

"This is what we worked for," said Boozer, ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2025. "A lot of people said we couldn't compete on a national level. I feel like we're proving everyone wrong. This tournament is a great statement for us."

Boozer had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cayden Boozer, his 6-2 twin brother, had 16 points and five assists. The brothers' famous father was in attendance, sitting in the front row for the nationally-televised game.

"This is a great win for our program, especially considering this is our first year playing (a national schedule)," Cayden Boozer said. "To get a win against a top program like that is good for our fans at home."

Paul VI was led by Maryland commit DeShawn Harris-Smith. The 6-5 guard scored 15 points, but he was the only Panthers player in double figures.

Imhotep 61, Wheeler 52: Imhotep used an 11-0 run in the first quarter to take command against the nation's No. 17 team. Wheeler, from Marietta, Georgia, trimmed a 13-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter, but Imhotep was too much.

The Panthers didn't need a big scoring night from their best player, Kentucky recruit Justin Edwards, ranked No. 2 in the senior class. Edwards was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting, but he added 10 rebounds and three steals.

Ahmad Nowell, a Top 40 junior, scored a game-high 21 points for Imhotep. Rahmir Barno, committed to nearby FGCU, added 14 points.

USC commit Isaiah Collier scored 20 points for Wheeler and played all but two seconds of game time. He was the only Wildcats player to score more than eight points.

SIGNATURE SERIES

Championship: Link Academy 80, The Rock 54: The star-studded team from Branson, Missouri, won every quarter, none bigger than the 20-7 edge it had in the second. Link won the title of the four-team mini-event played during the City of Palms.

The Lions, with six players committed to major Division I colleges, showed off their depth. Five players scored in double digits, but none more than 11 points. Ten players scored in all. Cameron Carr (Tennessee), Jacolb Cole (Oklahoma), and Ryan Forrest (Memphis) each scored 11 points.

Kameren Wright led The Rock, from Gainesville, Florida, with 16 points. Dallas Jones added 15.

Third-Place: Patrick School 60, St. Frances 57: Jaiden Glover dropped 25 points to lead Patrick, from New Jersey, over Baltimore, Maryland, power St. Frances. Glover added five rebounds and two steals and was the only Celtics player to score in double digits.

St. Frances was led by Tyler Jackson, a 6-2 guard ranked in the Top 40 among sophomores, with 27 points.

CONSOLATION



Newton 78, Tampa Catholic 51: Tim Prather scored a game-high 18 points to lead Newton, a team from Norcross, Georgia, that outscored its Florida opponent 44-18 in the second and third quarters. Stephon Castle, committed to UConn, added 13.

Karter Knox had 17 points and eight rebounds for Tampa Catholic.

Archbishop Stepinac 61, Myers Park 58: It was a game of runs. Stepinac, from outside of New York City, led by five after the first period. Myers Park, from Charlotte, N.C., was up two at the half. Stepinac then led by seven after the third quarter and held on to win.

For Stepinac, Danny Carbuccia scored 21 and Boogie Fland added 17. Myers Park was led by Bishop Boswell with 16.

Vashon 51, Winter Haven 45: Kennard Davis, Jr., scored 24 to lead the team from St. Louis, Missouri, to Wednesday's consolation final. Davis added eight rebounds and was the only Vashon player with more than eight points.

Winter Haven got 16 points from Isaac Celiscar and 15 from Dylan James.