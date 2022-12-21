Read full article on original website
WTVQ
PHOTOS: Santa visits Baptist Health NICU babies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Santa visited NICU babies at Baptist Health Lexington for their first Christmas!. Staff brought in babies for their visit with Santa and took photos for the families. Nurse Carol McGonigal was on hand with her 41 hand-crocheted holiday hats. Hospital volunteer Jack Patterson was in...
WTVQ
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
WTVQ
Lexington homes, businesses flooded with water shutoffs and pipe bursts after winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over a three-day period, the Lexington Fire Department responded to hundreds of water shutoffs and pipe bursts at homes and businesses following the winter storm. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, crews estimate they responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms, which were...
WTVQ
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
