Plagen Co., Ltd. exploring West Virginia sites for Advanced Technology Facility
Charleston, W.Va. (WVDN) – Leaders of a South Korean advanced technology company are in the Mountain State meeting with economic development officials, university researchers, and state and federal representatives to explore potential sites for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant, and plastic waste products. John Kyung, founder and CEO […] The post Plagen Co., Ltd. exploring West Virginia sites for Advanced Technology Facility appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Southwest Airlines hit by massive disruptions, flight cancellations
Southwest was having more problems than any other airline, canceling more than half of its flights on Monday.
