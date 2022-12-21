ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Daily Advance

Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse

Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 papers reveal Greene told Trump about QAnon, and Mark Meadows burned papers in office

The January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that it is based on.The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the course of its 18-month investigation into the violence at the US Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.The committee will formally be closed down when the GOP-controlled House begins its next session...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington

While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
WASHINGTON STATE

