Austin, TX

Christmas trees given away at Circuit of the Americas

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Central Texas families are now all ready for Christmas, thanks to some free trees.

The Kindness Campaign and the Texas Advocacy Project teamed up to give away trees to families Tuesday night at the Circuit of the Americas.

The groups gave trees and decorations out to about 70 people.

