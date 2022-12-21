ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Ohio St. Lift Bridge reopening to vehicles

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5p7U_0jpzKQnU00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ohio Street Lift Bridge is reopening to vehicular traffic on Wednesday.

The closure of the bridge lasted for about 18 months. The $19 million rehabilitation project included structural steel replacement and painting, as well as a new road deck, sidewalks and traffic gates.

“The Ohio Street bridge provides an important connection between Canalside and the Outer Harbor, one that the public will be happy to see restored and reopened,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “This project, which is 80 percent federally funded, is the latest in the growing investments contributing to a thriving Buffalo River corridor.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city allocated $1 million in capital funds to the project.

“As we continue to modernize and invest in Buffalo’s waterfront and the infrastructure that is critical to our economic prosperity and the safety of our residents and visitors, this important bridge project complements over $400 million in public-private investments along the Buffalo River in recent years, including a City allocation of $1.2 million to the award-winning $11.4 million Ohio Street renovation project,” Mayor Brown said.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Residents of North Buffalo reeling after storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many neighborhood throughout Western New York remain impassable, as road crews continue to clear out the snow in the hardest hit areas.   Driving is just not an option in North Buffalo. Along with the driving ban in Buffalo, many of the streets are still covered in snow. News 4 caught […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving bans lifted in Niagara County, advisories remain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travel bans remain in place for much of Western New York on Sunday with blizzard conditions transitioning into winter storm warnings for Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties through Monday morning. In Niagara County, however, travel bans were reduced to travel advisories, the sheriff’s department announced, with a winter weather […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WOOD

Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll now at 26

While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy