WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix. Updated: 3 hours...
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year.
No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!
Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year.
Firefighters’ dog missing after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix firefighters who were on duty on Christmas Eve came home to find someone had ransacked their house, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. They’re most concerned about their dog, who ran off during the early morning burglary in Glendale on Sunday. Glendale...
Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night. Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
A warm Christmas in store for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Merry Christmas Eve!. While parts of the country battle an arctic storm and below freezing temperatures, the Valley will be above average this afternoon. Highs this Christmas Eve will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. There is an air quality alert in place this holiday weekend for Maricopa County, so if you suffer from respiratory issues try to limit your time outdoors.
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
William Sanders says it's thanks to his quick-thinking neighbors his home didn't go up in flames after a man set his front porch on fire.
Man accused of murdering stepfather in Gilbert after returning from Christmas dinner
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting his stepfather after returning from a family dinner on Christmas. Gilbert Police officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Recker and Warner roads. Initially, it was...
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
2 killed in separate shootings Sunday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the first incident near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue around 9:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning. They found a man in the...
New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County
Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts.
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart.
How Phoenix's deep cleaning in 'The Zone' encampment is holding up one week later
PHOENIX — It’s as simple as a tree for Christina Clemmons to add some flare to a bleak situation. "We get so much Colgate and stuff," she said, referring to the packaged toothbrushes decorating her three-foot fake tree at the front of her encampment space in downtown Phoenix.
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
Big weather changes on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County. High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes...
We ask Santa your questions & find out why he doesn't shave the beard
Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas. While she admits it's difficult to be away from him, especially during Christmas, she's incredibly proud of the work he's doing.
8-month-old recovering after near-drowning in Queen Creek
An eight-month-old is expected to be okay after a near-drowning Sunday near Hawes and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek.
