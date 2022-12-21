ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day

9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix. Updated: 3 hours...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix

Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year. Thousands of dollars worth of items were reportedly taken. Suns coach recognizes special wrongfully incarcerated guests. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST. |. Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!

More than 3,901 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 6:30 p.m. ET Monday. Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year. Community comes together to replace stolen gifts for seniors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Thousands of...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night. Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A warm Christmas in store for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Merry Christmas Eve!. While parts of the country battle an arctic storm and below freezing temperatures, the Valley will be above average this afternoon. Highs this Christmas Eve will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. There is an air quality alert in place this holiday weekend for Maricopa County, so if you suffer from respiratory issues try to limit your time outdoors.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

2 killed in separate shootings Sunday night in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the first incident near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue around 9:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning. They found a man in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts. Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. Updated: 9 hours ago.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Big weather changes on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County. High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

We ask Santa your questions & find out why he doesn't shave the beard

Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas. While she admits it’s difficult to be away from him, especially during Christmas, she’s incredibly proud of the work he’s doing. Beautiful Christmas Weather Forecast. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. If you celebrate Christmas on...
SUN CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy