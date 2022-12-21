Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
One dead, another in custody after drunk driving crash
A Raceland man is facing vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and other charges after a crash that put him in the hospital and left his passenger dead.
WDSU
Impaired driver arrested after fatal crash killed passenger on Louisiana Highway 308
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on Louisiana Highway 308 on Christmas. According to police, Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, of Raceland, was driving a 2011 Mazda 3 when he traveled off the roadway and hit a utility pole, and overturned his vehicle. Although properly restrained, the...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead on Saturday, Dec. 24. Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on LA 10 near Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the driver...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lane closure set for Airline Highway at Germany Road
Ascension Parish government announced a northbound lane closure for Airline Highway (U.S. 61) at Germany Road beginning Dec. 27 until Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The northbound outside lane will be closed from around 500 feet north of Germany road to about 500 feet south of Germany Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
brproud.com
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
WAFB.com
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The East Baton Rouge Parish Boys' Basketball Tournament tipped off at Scotlandville on Monday, Dec. 26. Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAFB news anchor...
wbrz.com
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find...
1 taken to hospital in critical condition following crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a crash on the interstate early Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on I-110 South near the Evangeline Street exit. The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene. WAFB...
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
wbrz.com
Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman walking along Pete's Highway and raped her in a nearby wooded area earlier in December. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
WDSU
Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
wbrz.com
Child died in hospital after being found in freezing water on Christmas Eve
CENTRAL - A four-year-old who got lost during a hiking trip with his father Saturday ended up in freezing-cold water and died Christmas Day. Four-year-old Matias Stricker Abreu was found in a body of water along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The report came...
wbrz.com
Police issue only one citation after street racing meetup that shut down interstate, set fire to parking lot
BATON ROUGE - Four days after a street racing meetup that shut down I-10 and stunt drivers set fire to a parking lot, police say only one citation has been issued. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was followed by police off the Interstate and taken into custody when their tire blew.
Phone lines down at Opelousas Police Department
The Phone lines are temporarily down at the Opelousas Police Department due to a service outage in the area. The department is working with its service provider to restore service as soon as possible
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
wbrz.com
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asking Gramercy residents to conserve water
GRAMERCY - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked all Gramercy residents to conserve water on Christmas Eve. An emergency message was sent at 8:25 asking all Gramercy residents to conserve water usage and it listed the severity as "unknown." No more information is immediately available.
Man sets fire inside Walmart, Hammond Fire Department asking for help identifying suspect
The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart.
californiaexaminer.net
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused: A pickup truck and an SUV collided on an elevated section of U.S. 90 near Amelia on Thursday, killing a 19-year-old Houma man who was traveling in the SUV, according to State Police. The SUV then flew off the road and crashed onto the pickup’s roof on the ground below.
wbrz.com
Hundreds of Tangipahoa residents without water since Friday; company blames freeze, growing demand
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Dustin Kelley and his family have had a pretty inconvenient Christmas weekend, with no running water to wash dishes, take showers or clean clothes. Starting Friday, he's had to collect water from this lake at the front of his neighborhood so that his family can flush their toilets.
Comments / 2