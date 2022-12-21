Read full article on original website
Have you seen them? 30 Tennessee children still missing as 2022 draws to a close
As the new year approaches, it marks a grim milestone for many Tennessee families hoping to one day see their children again.
addictedtovacation.com
The 3 Best Aquariums In Tennessee!
Tennessee is a great state to travel through. Amongst the coolest activities to do in. While Tennessee is landlocked, there are still some pretty unique and fun aquariums available without taking a trip all the way to the Atlantic coast. Among the coolest are:. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
WDEF
Chattanooga, Atlanta experts warn of fraudulent tickets
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — All college football fans are being warned to be wary of ticket scams for this weekend’s Peach Bowl. In the Scenic City, Tivoli Theatre Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson says that, sadly, he is no stranger to ticket scams negatively impacting consumers. As Georgia faces off...
Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter
Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
Tennessee store owner killed on Christmas
Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday.
Here are the TN laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Laws related to medical records, subscription service cancellations, early retirement for emergency communications personnel and mail-order pharmaceuticals are among some of the new laws that will be enforced starting in 2023.
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee mom accused of multiple carjacking and using child as a shield
Bethany Wilson, 24, was arrested after she stole three cars by gun point. Wilson had used her 5-year-old child as a shield while shooting at one victim.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a Georgia woman died in a crash in Sevier County Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report obtained by WVLT News. Gary Ralph Reagan, 47, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on Chapman...
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. LIST: Here are the laws that take effect Jan. 1, …. When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, more than a dozen laws will go...
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
WKRN
TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need
The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
Georgia woman killed after crash on Chapman Highway
A Tennessee man was charged after a Georgia woman was killed in a car crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier County
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
knoxfocus.com
Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all
De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
wpln.org
Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?
Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
WTVC
4 hurt after crash on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shallowford Road was closed Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident injured 4 people, Chattanooga Police say. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road, near Noah Reid Road. We have a crew on the way to the scene and are...
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
