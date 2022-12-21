ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

addictedtovacation.com

The 3 Best Aquariums In Tennessee!

Tennessee is a great state to travel through. Amongst the coolest activities to do in. While Tennessee is landlocked, there are still some pretty unique and fun aquariums available without taking a trip all the way to the Atlantic coast. Among the coolest are:. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga, Atlanta experts warn of fraudulent tickets

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — All college football fans are being warned to be wary of ticket scams for this weekend’s Peach Bowl. In the Scenic City, Tivoli Theatre Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson says that, sadly, he is no stranger to ticket scams negatively impacting consumers. As Georgia faces off...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
247Sports

Tennessee makes top five for four-star, in-state athlete Boo Carter

Tennessee is on the short list of favorites for one of its top in-state targets. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced his top five college choices Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are the lone SEC program among the teams standing out to him.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. LIST: Here are the laws that take effect Jan. 1, …. When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, more than a dozen laws will go...
NASHVILLE, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need

The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all

De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?

Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

4 hurt after crash on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shallowford Road was closed Tuesday afternoon after a serious accident injured 4 people, Chattanooga Police say. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the 6200 block of Shallowford Road, near Noah Reid Road. We have a crew on the way to the scene and are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

