Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Movie star Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a Black Adam sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.

Black Adam⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b7ZbCJZxBw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 20, 2022

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson, 50, tweeted Tuesday .

"However, DC and [my production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Gunn tweeted back : "Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

Johnson played the title character in the 2022 blockbuster, Black Adam.

The comic-book adaptation followed an imprisoned former, ancient slave with extraordinary powers who is released by contemporary archaeologists.

The film co-starred Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahl, Marwan Kenzari and Quintessa Swindell.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com