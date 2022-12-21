ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Movie star Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a Black Adam sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVuKr_0jpzJf3I00
Dwayne Johnson said on Twitter that a "Black Adam" sequel will not be made any time soon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Black Adam⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b7ZbCJZxBw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 20, 2022

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson, 50, tweeted Tuesday .

"However, DC and [my production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Gunn tweeted back : "Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

Johnson played the title character in the 2022 blockbuster, Black Adam.

The comic-book adaptation followed an imprisoned former, ancient slave with extraordinary powers who is released by contemporary archaeologists.

The film co-starred Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahl, Marwan Kenzari and Quintessa Swindell.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy