Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Many churches cancel services on Christmas day: Enjoy some 'time with your family'
Many protestant pastors are opting not to host Christmas day services this year, since the holiday falls on a Sunday, opting for Christmas Eve services instead.
76ers fan claps back at trolls who said his fiancée, a Sixers dancer, is out of his league
Chris Girard took the heat on social media like a champ on Friday when the video of him proposing to his fiancée, a 76ers dancer, went viral.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
Idaho murders: A look at victims' last steps before they went home
A look at the four University of Idaho homicide victims' last steps in downtown Moscow and on campus before they were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten 'real meaning of Christmas': poll
A new Ipsos survey found that a majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas, with 84% of Christians expressing such an opinion.
Laci Peterson, 20 years later: Reexamining her life, death and the legal saga that followed
Saturday marks 20 years since expectant mother Laci Peterson disappeared from the California home she shared with husband Scott, who was later found guilty of her murder.
Ben Carson rips 'woke' changes to Christmas songs as political correctness worsens
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson sounded off on 'Hannity' after the latest woke news out of England and the United States.
President Biden asked to intervene by veterans in asylum case of Afghan soldier detained after border crossing
President Biden is being asked to intervene in an asylum case who previously fought against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death at 45: 'Changed the landscape of the sport'
Several fighters and UFC personalities reacted to the death of former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar, who unexpectedly passed away this week for an undisclosed reason.
Idaho murders: University professor sues TikTok cyber-sleuth who accused her of campus killings
History professor Rebecca Scofield sent two cease-and-desist letters to TikTok personality Ashely Guillard, but Guillard continued to make videos accusing Scofield of murder.
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Florida man allegedly beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatened to kill neighbor with sewing needle
A Florida man was arrested and charged after he nearly beat his roommate's pet raccoon to death and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor.
Tennessee cops step in to help family after man steals presents, lights Christmas tree on fire
Police in Tennessee say a man was arrested after stealing from a home and lighting a family Christmas tree on fire along with the presents underneath it.
Utah pup is looking for a home so she can play and burn off some energy this holiday season
Cookie, a 2-year-old terrier and black Labrador mix, is available for adoption in Utah. She needs a home for the holidays where she can play and burn off her puppy energy.
Buffalo, New York winter storm leaves three dead as area buried in 28 inches of snow: 'life-threatening'
Buffalo, New York is experiencing a winter storm with up to four feet of snow expected in some areas, and three people have died during the blizzard.
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Florida man found not guilty by reason of insanity after killing father, nearly killing mother
A Florida man accused of killing his father and nearly killing his mother was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He will be committed to a state mental health facility.
