Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; college bowl updates; and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Winter storm claims more lives, Korean region heats up, and more news today
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the U.S. will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.
Comments / 0