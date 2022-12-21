ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

DC News Now

5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay

As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD

