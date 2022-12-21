Read full article on original website
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
Plane crashes into icy creek in Anne Arundel County; kayakers assist in rescue
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say. The pilot and sole occupant has been identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
Police investigating woman shot in Middle River on Christmas night
On Christmas Night a woman was shot in Middle River. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
Officials on scene of teen falling through frozen pond
A FOX 5 viewer captured the scene of dozens of Prince William County officials responding to a 19-year-old who had fallen through a frozen pond in Haymarket. (VIDEO CREDT: @KENKOCHER)
20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station
Police are currently on scene at Mondawmin Mall metro station to investigate a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire and negative degree wind chill Friday
Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Callaway-Garrison Friday night. It all started just before midnight in the 3800 block of Chatham Road.
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon that left a 51-year-old man dead in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified
Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Former Lover To Surrender To Sheriff After Shooting Ex In Edgewood, Officials Say
Police say that they’ve negotiated the surrender of a 42-year-old Towson man who was wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend in Harford County who later died from her injuries. Shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, officials say that earlier that day, members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office...
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Police give update on man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage
Officer Carlos Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department shares details on the death investigation at a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage. Cortes said at this time, police are not sure if the adult male victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was shot, stabbed, or both.
