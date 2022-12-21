Read full article on original website
KVOE
WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze
There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
KVOE
WEATHER: Christmas ends with treacherous driving conditions after wintry mix
Christmas 2022 did not end in jolly fashion, at least when the weather was concerned. A thin wintry glaze of sleet and freezing drizzle quickly caused widespread travel headaches for all area counties, with the process starting north of Emporia before 6 pm and moving to Emporia around 7 pm. Crashes were reported across Lyon and Morris counties, in Coffey County on Interstate 35 at BETO Junction and in Chase County on the Kansas Turnpike.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
KVOE
WEATHER: Drivers advised to remain cautious during holiday travel despite significant improvement since winter weather blast Thursday
Road conditions are far more favorable heading into Christmas day than they were 48 hours ago. Within Emporia, major arterials are, for the most part, clear and passable with some snow cover and occasional slick spots. Meanwhile, residential collectors and side streets range from partially to fully covered at this time.
KVOE
City of Emporia to update Rural Street traffic light beginning Tuesday
The City of Emporia will be upgrading the Rural Street traffic light this week. Updates are planned to begin Tuesday with new wiring and an upgraded camera system to be installed. Portable stop signs will be put up to help direct traffic during the upgrades. Traffic on 6th Ave. will...
KVOE
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
KVOE
WEATHER: Recent brutal cold causes several business sprinkler heads to fail
The biting cold air temperatures did no favors to several local businesses, notably with failed sprinkler heads or broken sprinkler lines. Emporia Fire responded to three separate incidents of sprinkler issues at local businesses Saturday:. *Emporia Fire responded to the Dynamic Discs headquarters around 3:30 pm, finding a sprinkler head...
KVOE
WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers
Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
KWCH.com
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
KVOE
WEATHER: Recent winter storm delays decision on Plumb Place agency’s future
Last week’s winter storm postponed a lot of court hearings in Lyon County District Court, including one on the future of the Plumb Place agency. Receiver Kevin Flott had filed a motion to “reconstitute” the Plumb Place Board of Directors. As part of that was a petition to consider revoking the agency’s dissolution. The hearing was slated for Friday morning before Lyon County District Court was closed due to the weather. At this time, the hearing has not been rescheduled, according to the state’s online information portal.
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
Wichita in rare squall warning with ‘intense’ burst of heavy snowfall and strong winds
The concern is that the snow squall will make the driving conditions even more dangerous.
Update: 2 injured in early Christmas morning drive-by shooting
An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Comments / 0