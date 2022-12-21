Read full article on original website
Dearborn officials investigating fatal 2 car collision caused by driver fleeing police
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place at a traffic intersection on Dearborn’s west side. According to police, a two-vehicle collision took place at the Michigan Avenue and Gulley Street intersection at 8:45 a.m. on Monday. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released that...
Innocent driver killed when man fleeing traffic stop causes crash at Dearborn intersection
DEARBORN, Mich. – An innocent driver was killed Monday morning when a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash at an intersection in Dearborn, police said. The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and South Gulley Road, which is right at the Dearborn Heights border.
Armed man killed while trying to rob tow truck driver with CPL, Detroit police say
DETROIT – An armed robber was shot and killed when he targeted a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, Detroit police said. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 26) in the 15400 block of Young Street on Detroit’s east side. Officials said a...
1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say
DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
Man peacefully surrenders after 8-hour standoff with police on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police were on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side near East Warren Avenue and Maryland Street on Sunday. A barricaded gunman situation ended peacefully after an eight-hour standoff in Detroit. The man involved in the situation surrendered to the...
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
Driver fails to move over for crash site, pushes car into MSP trooper in Detroit
DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in Detroit on Friday night after a driver failed to move over for a three-car crash, lost control of his vehicle and pushed one of the crashed cars into the trooper. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police (MSP),...
Snow what: Families brush off holiday storm to visit Santa Claus, shop, and eat in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Christmas weekend started bitterly cold, with blowing snow and lots of icy roads, but it didn’t matter as families visited Santa Claus while also going out shopping and eating. Downtown Rochester is a magnet during Christmas. It’s not hard to see why, but Friday...
City of Ann Arbor to host forums on future unarmed crisis response team
ANN ARBOR – Community members can give their opinions on Ann Arbor’s future unarmed crisis response program during three public forums in January. Participants will see a presentation highlighting engagement activities, discussion groups and survey results. They will then be able to give suggestions on response team development and potential services and share additional concerns.
Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
