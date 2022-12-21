This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 2,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Naja Morris. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The interior features hardwood floors, abundant natural light, and an entertainment-ready living room with 10-foot ceilings and a fireplace.Gourmet dreams come true in the open concept eat-in kitchen with rows of counter and buffet space, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy the convenience of urban living with the privacy of a secure community. Other features: finished lower level with built in shelving and powder room, attached garage, laundry room, steps from all that we love about Wells St and North Ave, Lake Michigan, walking distance to the Brown and Red el Line, and more! A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Privately situated on one of the only idyllic gated private drives in Lincoln Park, this four bedroom/2.1 BA home is sure to capture your heart with a stately brick exterior and lush landscaping and boasting more than 3,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor living.

