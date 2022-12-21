The year 2022 was transformative in the sports industry, especially on the sports law front. Here are the 10 most significant legal controversies: 10) Operation Varsity Blues’ Hot Streak Ends By all accounts “Operation Varsity Blues” was a success for the Justice Department. It led to convictions, guilty pleas or deferred prosecutions for 55 of the 57 persons charged, and one of those outliers was pardoned. The DOJ’s basic theory of crime—that parents’ bribes to secure their children’s admissions into elite universities as “fake athletes” deprived those universities of their employees’ honest services—worked. Most of the parents, including Hollywood’s Lori Loughlin and...

NEVADA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO