Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent
The University of Colorado Buffaloes gave new head football coach Deion Sanders a massive five-year contract to lure him from Jackson State. The vote for that contract among university sachems, however, was not unanimous. Colorado regents voted 8-1 in favor of awarding Deion a contract that paid $29.5 million in salary before bonuses, making him Read more... The post Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White
Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter transfer portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida starting left guard and Second Team All-SEC offensive lineman Ethan White will enter the transfer portal. The junior offensive lineman has been a two-year starter for the Gators. White earned his first career AP All-SEC honors after starting in all 12 Florida regular season games...
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Transfer portal tight end Seydou Traore commits to Colorado
Since Deon Sanders took over as head coach for Colorado, the transfer commits have been fast and furious. And on Sunday, the Buffaloes added another one. Tight end Seydou Traore announced from his social media he will be committing to Colorado for the 2023 season. Traore played high school football...
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
Former Florida State star linebacker hired as assistant coach at UCF
The former Seminole has previously made stops at Florida Atlantic and USF.
Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic this week in Miami. Plus basketball and soccer results
The Orange Bowl college football game between Clemson and Tennessee on Dec. 30 won’t be the only big OB event in South Florida this week.
LIV, Pay-for-Play and NFL Rules: Top Sports Law Controversies of 2022
The year 2022 was transformative in the sports industry, especially on the sports law front. Here are the 10 most significant legal controversies: 10) Operation Varsity Blues’ Hot Streak Ends By all accounts “Operation Varsity Blues” was a success for the Justice Department. It led to convictions, guilty pleas or deferred prosecutions for 55 of the 57 persons charged, and one of those outliers was pardoned. The DOJ’s basic theory of crime—that parents’ bribes to secure their children’s admissions into elite universities as “fake athletes” deprived those universities of their employees’ honest services—worked. Most of the parents, including Hollywood’s Lori Loughlin and...
CFB experts state Miami football biggest Cormani McClain challengers
The Miami football program remains involved with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who committed to the Hurricanes in October. McClain did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing period that ended on Friday. Alabama and Colorado have emerged as the biggest challengers to Miami. Chad Simmons,...
2024 4-star WR Aeryn Hampton announces top 10 schools
Daingerfield (Texas) four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss, Colorado, Texas, TCU and Michigan State. Hampton is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus,...
Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Perfect geographic location excelled development of Razorbacks' top recruit
Alabama Football: On a Bama bargain and Auburn’s reckless spending
For many Alabama football fans (and basketball, as well) there is no closed season on scoffing at Auburn’s never-ending cycle of foolishness. One reason we do it is that making fun of the Aubies is not only easy, it is also deserving. For a change, this post is not...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways
Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
FanSided
