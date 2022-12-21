ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
MLB insider suggests optimism that Carlos Correa-Mets deal will still happen

The snag in the deal between Carlos Correa and the Mets may not mean the end with one MLB insider reporting optimism around pushing through an agreement. Carlos Correa’s ankle has been the focal point of the holidays in MLB. Concerns over the nearly decade-old injury scuppered the deal between Correa and the Giants. Similar worries threatened to break the agreement between Correa and the Mets as well.
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?

There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
