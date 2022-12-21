Read full article on original website
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Did Andrew Benintendi contract help Yankees with Ian Happ trade?
The New York Yankees are very familiar with the “price going up,” as fans watched for the duration of the 2022 season when Aaron Judge continued to hit home run after home run in his contract year, eventually earning $360 million over nine years (after they offered $213.5 million over seven).
There’s one way Yankees can make SF Giants’ offseason even worse
OK, so Plan A’s out the door for the San Francisco Giants. The team intended to use their economic surplus this offseason to woo Aaron Judge away from the Yankees, then planned to pivot to Carlos Correa and the shortstop market if they struck out. Or maybe they’d sign both? After all, that’s what Carlos Baerga said.
MLB insider suggests optimism that Carlos Correa-Mets deal will still happen
The snag in the deal between Carlos Correa and the Mets may not mean the end with one MLB insider reporting optimism around pushing through an agreement. Carlos Correa’s ankle has been the focal point of the holidays in MLB. Concerns over the nearly decade-old injury scuppered the deal between Correa and the Giants. Similar worries threatened to break the agreement between Correa and the Mets as well.
Yankees’ Clay Holmes trade just became even bigger disaster for Pirates
Even if Clay Holmes is never a sub-0.50 ERA guy ever again for the New York Yankees, that spectacular half-season of saves has already been banked, and the All-Star will be returning to the Bronx in 2023 and 2024 to chase a championship. The same cannot be said of the...
Eagles news: Philadelphia can secure NFC East without lifting a finger
What if we told you the Philadelphia Eagles, after losing a tough game to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, could clinch the NFC East without even lifting a finger? Well, that’s the scenario. If you’ve been listening to Cowboys fans for a day or so and you didn’t...
Why weren’t Yankees in on Kodai Senga now that we know the price?
Months earlier, the New York Yankees were loosely linked to Japanese stars Masataka Yoshida and Kodai Senga. They got neither of them. Yoshida, an outfielder, signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox while Senga secured the bag with the New York Mets. In a vacuum, paying a $105 million...
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Yankees should swing trade for old enemy to fill 2023 left field vacancy
Five years and $75 million for Andrew Benintendi would’ve been a hefty price for the Yankees to pay for continuity — especially considering some remained unsure, all offseason long, about whether Benintendi wanted to be in New York. That said … who mans left field for the New...
