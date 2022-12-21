Read full article on original website
BBC
South Africa: Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 15 near hospital
At least 15 people have been killed, and about 40 injured, by a huge fuel tanker explosion near a hospital east of Johannesburg. The tanker appeared to have got stuck under a low bridge on Saturday morning in Boksburg city, about 100m from Tambo Memorial Hospital. Patients were evacuated from...
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Christmas Eve attack victim named
The woman who died in a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards. The 26-year-old beautician was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head. Four men were also wounded - one critically -...
BBC
At least 20 dead in Russia illegal care home fire
At least 20 people have been killed after a blaze swept through a home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian officials say. Another six people were injured. The entire top floor of the the two-storey wooden building was gutted by the overnight fire. Initial reports say...
BBC
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Kiran Pun: Murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at around 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man...
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
BBC
Andre Foster death: Murder arrest after man stabbed in Kilburn flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London. Andre Foster - also known as Andre Jacks - was found injured at Gable Lodge in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, just before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot was not targeted - police
Police hunting a gunman who killed a woman at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over the "callous shooting". Four other people were injured but police do not believe the 26-year-old victim, who was celebrating with her sister and friends, was targeted. Officers said the...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
