Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Wisconsin Cops Arrest Man With 27 Dogs & Many Other Exotic Pets
A man in Wisconsin is arrested for owning a house full of pets including exotic animals. My family and I are big animal lovers. I grew up with pets and so did my wife. We passed that passion down to our daughter. Growing up I had basically one pet at a time. Well, once I had a dog and a goldfish. When I think about it, most of my friends usually only had one too.
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois
Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Discover the Top Skiing Spots in Wisconsin for an Exciting Winter Adventure
Are you looking to hit the slopes this winter in Wisconsin? There are plenty of great ski resorts in the state that offer a variety of runs for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels. From the challenging terrain at Wilmot Mountain to the family-friendly atmosphere at Granite Peak, Wisconsin has something for everyone.
Many Wisconsin Residents Are Flabbergasted By 4 Weird Lights Spotted in the Sky
Several residents have shared videos of 4 weird lights flying in the sky about 35 miles North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin about 2 weeks ago, and no one seems to know what they are. Were Several UFOs Just Spotted Flying Over Wisconsin?. To be completely honest, I don't much buy into...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This Illinois Winter
There's a big snowstorm headed for the midwest, and everyone is scrambling to get the supplies they'll need to take care of their home, and the rest of this winter won't be without snow and ice either. This winter should bring us above-average precipitation, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and...
3 Important Things Every Illinois Homeowner Needs to Do Now To Prevent Frozen Pipes
With 25 to 35 below-zero windchills expected in Illinois over the next few days, make sure you do these 3 things TODAY to avoid waking up to a frozen pipes surprise on Christmas morning. Ways to Prevent Frozen Pipes. Frozen pipes are no joke - they can cause serious damage...
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Is Illinois Full Of Bad Drivers? New Study Has The Answer
Confession time. I'll go first. More times than I can count at this point in my life, while driving, I've shouted something to the effect of "(curse word)! (another curse word)! (a polysyllabic curse word)! Illinois drivers suck!. We all kind of turn into George Carlin when we talk about...
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
Illinois Tollway System Looks To Help Holiday Drivers
The Illinois Tollway is preparing for the holiday season and is working to help reduce stress for travelers during Hanukkah and the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays. The heaviest traffic is expected on December 21 and 22, with nearly 1.7 million vehicles projected to travel on the 294-mile Tollway system each day. On an average day, 1.5 million vehicles use the Illinois Tollway. To assist with holiday travel, the Illinois Tollway is offering their I-PASS Assist program and interoperability with E-ZPass.
7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois
If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
BBB Alert: Protect Yourself From Illinois Winter Scams
With the start of winter just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a variety of winter scams. According to Dennis Horton, the director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, "clever con artists will attempt to steal your money, identity and personal possessions" during this time of year.
Grab The Money: Multiple Unclaimed $100K Illinois Lottery Prizes
Let's say, for the purposes of illustration, that you snagged yourself a big-money Illinois lottery jackpot (although it's unlikely given the odds, it's fun to think about). I mean an over-six-figures kind of big jackpot. Other than being completely unaware of your win, can you think of any possible scenario...
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is
Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
Is it Illegal to Drive Below the Posted Speed Limit on Illinois Roads?
Driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. It can cause accidents and confusion on the road, and it can also be a traffic violation. But is it actually illegal to drive below the posted speed limit in Illinois?. I was wondering about this while driving...
