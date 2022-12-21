ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Cops Arrest Man With 27 Dogs & Many Other Exotic Pets

A man in Wisconsin is arrested for owning a house full of pets including exotic animals. My family and I are big animal lovers. I grew up with pets and so did my wife. We passed that passion down to our daughter. Growing up I had basically one pet at a time. Well, once I had a dog and a goldfish. When I think about it, most of my friends usually only had one too.
WISCONSIN STATE
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
ILLINOIS STATE
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses

There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
ILLINOIS STATE
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Tollway System Looks To Help Holiday Drivers

The Illinois Tollway is preparing for the holiday season and is working to help reduce stress for travelers during Hanukkah and the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays. The heaviest traffic is expected on December 21 and 22, with nearly 1.7 million vehicles projected to travel on the 294-mile Tollway system each day. On an average day, 1.5 million vehicles use the Illinois Tollway. To assist with holiday travel, the Illinois Tollway is offering their I-PASS Assist program and interoperability with E-ZPass.
ILLINOIS STATE
7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois

If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
BBB Alert: Protect Yourself From Illinois Winter Scams

With the start of winter just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a variety of winter scams. According to Dennis Horton, the director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, "clever con artists will attempt to steal your money, identity and personal possessions" during this time of year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sleepy? New Study Shows How Sleep Deprived Illinois Really Is

Obviously, from the photos I've chosen to accompany this piece, you can tell that Illinoisans are a well-rested, solid-eight-hours-of-shut-eye-every-night bunch of people, right?. Not even close, unfortunately. Looking at the numbers, it seems like we could all use some caffeine to help perk us up after a short night of...
ILLINOIS STATE
