What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it

If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
Are You Cold? Let’s Check Some Rockford Cold Weather Records

With the snow blowing and weather-watchers going crazy about potential snowfall amounts and wind-chill (or, "feels like") numbers, I thought I'd take a look through some of the Rockford area's records for snowfall and bone-chilling cold to see how our current weather matches up. Not that what happened in the...
New Rockford Beefaroo Location Officially Opens Today

Rockford is excited to welcome the newest Beefaroo location to the Stateline! They announced their doors are officially open and ready to serve the city as of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The new Beefaroo location is located at 1680 N. Alpine Road, Rockford. You know where Edgebrook Shopping Center is,...
Rockford, Illinois Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens for Winter Season

As the winter season approaches and the temperature begins to drop, it's important for communities to have resources in place to help those in need stay warm and safe. In Rockford, Illinois, local organizations are coming together to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street. The overnight shelter will open at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 16 degrees and is tentatively scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 20th through Monday, December 26th, based on the weather forecast.
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers

Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
