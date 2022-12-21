Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?
With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Are You Cold? Let’s Check Some Rockford Cold Weather Records
With the snow blowing and weather-watchers going crazy about potential snowfall amounts and wind-chill (or, "feels like") numbers, I thought I'd take a look through some of the Rockford area's records for snowfall and bone-chilling cold to see how our current weather matches up. Not that what happened in the...
Why Are So Many People in Rockford, Illinois Obsessed with Orangutans?
Google just released a tool called "Local Year in Search 2022", and when you search for Rockford, Illinois it says "orangutans" was the top trending animal in our area this year, but the real question is; why?!?. Why Is Rockford, Illinois Obsessed With Orangutans?. The new Local Year In Search...
New Rockford Beefaroo Location Officially Opens Today
Rockford is excited to welcome the newest Beefaroo location to the Stateline! They announced their doors are officially open and ready to serve the city as of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The new Beefaroo location is located at 1680 N. Alpine Road, Rockford. You know where Edgebrook Shopping Center is,...
One Illinois City Just Became The Most Unlikely Elote Capital of America
Despite the 10,000,000+ acres of corn in Illinois, there are a ton of different foods and cultures. Outside of Chicago, there are plenty of mid-sized cities with beautiful parks, rich histories, and friendly locals. But now, it seems that one of them has gained a new claim to fame: and it's all because of Elote.
Rockford, Illinois Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens for Winter Season
As the winter season approaches and the temperature begins to drop, it's important for communities to have resources in place to help those in need stay warm and safe. In Rockford, Illinois, local organizations are coming together to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street. The overnight shelter will open at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 16 degrees and is tentatively scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 20th through Monday, December 26th, based on the weather forecast.
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
The Silver Lining to Illinois’ Upcoming Blizzard? More Winter Fun Will Be Opening Soon!
Now that winter is finally here and the temperatures will soon be plummeting in the Rockford area, Snow Park at Alpine Hills is ready to officially kick off its 2022/2023 season!. The Best Place for Snow Tubing in Rockford, Illinois. I'm pretty sure it's an unwritten rule that if you're...
Dire Wolves In Illinois? New Exhibit Investigates Illinois’ Past.
Celebrate the holidays with Burpee Museum's Holocene Holiday on Friday, December 30th, at Rockford' most fossil packed location! The museum will be full of one-day-only activities for adults and children alike from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Dive into the past and take a trip from the Holocene epoch to...
Five Things Rockford Folks Should NOT do at Their Company Christmas Party
This is a little helpful guide as you get ready to attend your holiday work party. Five things you SHOULD NOT do at your Christmas Party. HuffPost. We had our Christmas part about a week ago, and it was a damn good time. Catch an Icehogs game in a suite, eat, drink, buy the boss man a shot...It was a good night.
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0