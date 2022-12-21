Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a connective tissue disorder. When Sarah Lazarus' daughter was diagnosed with it, she discovered that the majority of cases are going undiagnosed for decades.
WUSA
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
WUSA
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Original Stars Appear in New 'That '90s Show' Trailer
The gang is back -- well, actually a new gang has taken over the Formans' basement in an all-new spinoff of That '70s Show. Jumping ahead two decades, the trailer for That '90s Show sees Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and her new friends, including Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, hanging out in Red and Kitty's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) house.
WUSA
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer
Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody. According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.
WUSA
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
WUSA
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WUSA
Offset Says He's 'Fake Smiling' in the Wake of Takeoff's Death
Offset is still trying to come to terms with the loss of his cousin, Takeoff, who was fatally shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a photo of Takeoff giving the peace sign while onstage. Offset also tweeted, "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up." The social media post comes nearly two months after Takeoff was shot following an argument over a "lucrative dice game."
WUSA
Pelé's daughter posts emotional photo with father at hospital
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World...
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
WUSA
Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Felony Assault Trial 2 Years After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez has been found guilty in his felony assault trial. On Friday, after a week-long trial, the Canadian was convicted on three counts at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, multiple outlets report. Lanez -- born Daystar Peterson -- was convicted of one count each...
WUSA
LaNisha Cole Calls Out 'Disrespectful Messages' About Relationship With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is protecting her peace. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, took to Instagram to address people who have used her recent posts on motherhood to criticize their blended family. "For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and...
WUSA
Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4
True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
WUSA
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
Comments / 0