Tyla

Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked

Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'

"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup.  As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing."  In a short video, Cissé...
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
