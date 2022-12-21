Read full article on original website
Related
Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings
Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Upworthy
Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
Woman doesn't wake up her partner after being told her wakeups are annoying
Black Alarm Clock On TablePhoto byContent Pixie/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are not a morning person, getting someone to wake you up is sometimes necessary. But, if you were to treat that person poorly they may not want you to wake them up for very long.
Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat
A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Mother shocked after DNA test reveals she’s her daughter’s uncle
What started as a routine paternity test ended with a couple being excluded as the biological parents of their very own daughter. Upon further testing, male DNA was discovered in her mother’s blood sample.
Upworthy
Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked
Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
As Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies of bowel cancer – the 5 signs you must know
ACTOR Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers, has died aged 71. Kirstie, who rose to fame during the 80's died of "recently discovered" colon cancer, her family has said. Colon cancer is a type of bowel cancer that affects the large bowel and the...
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
A 66-year-old man who lived his entire life as a man suddenly finds out that he is actually a woman.
A 66-year-old man who lived his whole life in deception got the biggest shock of his life when he found out that he was actually a woman. One day this man went to the hospital because of the swollen abdomen, where he found he his actually a woman.
Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'
"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup. As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing." In a short video, Cissé...
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
intheknow.com
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
A husband is furious at his wife for boycotting his mother’s Christmas dinner. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His mom has a tradition of creating custom stockings for all her grandchildren. Then she hangs the stockings near the fireplace. He...
A Woman Used A Pregnancy Test To Catch Her Snooping In-Law & People Can't Handle The 'Audacity'
How would you feel if your partner's mom was poking around your bedroom every day after you went to work?. One Reddit user says she suspected her mother-in-law of doing just that, so she set a trap and her in-law walked right into it in the most public and cringe-worthy way you can imagine.
Tyla
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 4