Westword
The Ten Biggest Denver Music Stories of 2022
Music has been bountiful this year, with everyone reveling in the opportunity to see live shows again. Concert-goers flocked to Levitt Pavilion's fifty free concerts this past summer, while Red Rocks had another packed lineup that included a South Park concert. And while other venues also celebrated openings, reopenings and milestone anniversaries, some Denver haunts didn't fare as well.
Westword
The Ten Biggest Food Stories of 2022
After almost two years of forced closures, reduced capacity and changing rules, restaurants and bars enjoyed twelve full months of operations without pandemic-related regulations in 2022. But it's been far from business as usual in the hospitality industry over the past year. While challenges such as staffing shortages and supply-chain issues continue to put pressure on the industry, Denver's dining scene just keeps growing.
Westword
Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022
Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
Westword
Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
In the days before 2023 begins, celebrate your own holiday. Catch the last of the light shows, buy yourself a present or hear some of Denver's most interesting musical artists. And Kwanzaa is starting, too. No matter what you do on New Year's Eve, remember that thanks to Zero Fares,...
Westword
A Year of Grief: Denver's Tattoo Store Shootings
On December 27, 2021, a horrific tragedy struck Denver in a series of shootings that left five, including the killer, dead. It began around 5 p.m., with the shooter entering Sol Tribe Tattoo & Piercing at 56 Broadway and killing the store's owner, Alicia Cardenas, and employee Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado; Gunn-Maldonado's husband, Jimmy Maldonado, was shot but survived. The gunman then made several more stops in Denver, killing Michael Swinyard at an apartment complex at 1200 Williams Street before heading to Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood, where he killed employee Danny Scofield (known as Dano Blair). He then went to the Hyatt House in Belmar, where he shot and killed clerk Sarah Steck. The shooter was killed an hour after it all began by a shot from Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris, who was shot and wounded in the encounter.
Westword
The Ten Biggest Colorado Politics Stories of 2022
Colorado is no longer a swing state after turning a bluer shade of purple in the 2022 midterms. Although the Boebert-Frisch recount resulted in two more years of gun-toting tantrums, Democrats maintained their majority in the state House and Senate, but both sides of the aisle grieved the loss of Hugh McKean. Meanwhile, history in the remaking found the State Board of Education and History Colorado righting some wrongs, and RTD drove the point home that it's still a contender to keep Colorado on the road to car independence. That's nothing compared to the long, strange trip the state is about to embark upon with decriminalized psychedelics, however.
Westword
Laws Whiskey House Will Expand Its Tasting Room in 2023
Laws Whiskey House is undergoing a major expansion that includes a bigger tasting room with a full bar and high-end cocktail program, as well as an addition to its current whiskey education space. The distillery partnered with BOSS.architecture and FLUX Partner Group on the project, which is slated to debut...
Westword
Auraria Student Lofts Files a Plan to Get Out of Bankruptcy
Auraria Student Lofts, an apartment building aimed primarily at college students on the Auraria campus — and maligned by tenants and subject to numerous Orders to Comply from the Denver Fire Department — submitted a plan to get out of bankruptcy on December 14 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 9, less than an hour before the property was set to be auctioned off in a foreclosure sale.
Westword
Get Your Caffeine Fix From This Truck That Supports Empowering Girls
Be on the lookout for a 22-foot-long, cheerful red truck serving “Strong, Smart & Bold Beans," because getting your cup of joe here supports Girls Inc. Denver, the local chapter of a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls. “Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold,”...
