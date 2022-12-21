On December 27, 2021, a horrific tragedy struck Denver in a series of shootings that left five, including the killer, dead. It began around 5 p.m., with the shooter entering Sol Tribe Tattoo & Piercing at 56 Broadway and killing the store's owner, Alicia Cardenas, and employee Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado; Gunn-Maldonado's husband, Jimmy Maldonado, was shot but survived. The gunman then made several more stops in Denver, killing Michael Swinyard at an apartment complex at 1200 Williams Street before heading to Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood, where he killed employee Danny Scofield (known as Dano Blair). He then went to the Hyatt House in Belmar, where he shot and killed clerk Sarah Steck. The shooter was killed an hour after it all began by a shot from Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris, who was shot and wounded in the encounter.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO