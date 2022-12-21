ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs.
Opinion: Is no career safe anymore?

"I have been hearing about the AI chatbot ChatGPT. Users of the tool claim to be able to write coherent essays and op-eds in seconds. So, I signed up to give it a try," writes Peter Bergen. What he found pointed to "a dystopian future," a sentiment he swears was not generated by AI.
Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister on Sunday for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
