Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi's help with peace plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India's help to implement a "peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its 'wanted' list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its "wanted" list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
Former ambassador says this is why Putin is offering to negotiate
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is now calling for negotiations in his war against Ukraine.
Brexit has cracked Britain's economic foundations
Far from delivering on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a "propserous, dynamic and contented" Britain, Brexit has hobbled the UK economy.
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry.
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.
Police arrest man suspected of planting explosives in Brazil's capital ahead of presidential inauguration
The man arrested for being involved in a bombing attempt at Brasilia International Airport over the weekend said in a written statement to police that he intended to "create chaos" so a "siege state in the country" would be installed to prevent former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office again in January,
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
South Korea's military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters on Monday after five North Korean drones crossed into its airspace, with one aircraft crashing, according to the country's defense ministry.
Retired general: Here's what attack attempt on Russian base means for the war
Three Russian servicemen were killed after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, Russia. Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling explains what this means for the war.
Opinion: Is no career safe anymore?
"I have been hearing about the AI chatbot ChatGPT. Users of the tool claim to be able to write coherent essays and op-eds in seconds. So, I signed up to give it a try," writes Peter Bergen. What he found pointed to "a dystopian future," a sentiment he swears was not generated by AI.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister
A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister on Sunday for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
Heavy snow in Japan kills at least 17, injures dozens
Heavy snowfall in northern Japan and other parts of the country killed at least 17 people and injured more than 90 others over the Christmas weekend, authorities said.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
