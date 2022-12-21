Read full article on original website
'Pretty much worthless': Trump lawyer responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals
CNN's Paula Reid sits down with one of Trump's lawyers, Timothy Parlatore, to discuss the January 6 committee's four criminal referrals for the former president.
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'
In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
Hear what GOP representative-elect is now saying about 'embellishing' his resume
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress. CNN's Melanie Zanona reports.
Jan. 6 transcript: Trump WH considered firing anyone who accepted 2020 result
New transcripts from the January 6 committee report reveals how some former Trump White House officials found out about the January 6 Capitol riot and that a press release was drafted calling for the firing of anyone who accepted the 2020 election results. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. CNN's Marshall Cohen reports.
Former ambassador says this is why Putin is offering to negotiate
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is now calling for negotiations in his war against Ukraine.
Trump White House spokeswoman learned mid-lunch about the Capitol riot, new transcript shows
A newly released transcript of Kayleigh McEnany's interview with the January 6 committee revealed how the Trump White House press secretary learned, while eating lunch in her office, that the situation at the US Capitol had become violent.
Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times
In a special White House segment of her talk show, Drew Barrymore asked President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden about their decades-long marriage and Christmas gift traditions.
See arrival of migrants dropped off in front of vice president's home
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.
Retired general: Here's what attack attempt on Russian base means for the war
Three Russian servicemen were killed after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, Russia. Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling explains what this means for the war.
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about resume, says he's 'not a criminal'
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress.
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi's help with peace plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India's help to implement a "peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.
'Two ways to look at it': Nonprofit director on Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Harris' house
CNN's Sara Sidner speaks with Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants, on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Vice President Harris' residence.
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry.
Opinion: Is no career safe anymore?
"I have been hearing about the AI chatbot ChatGPT. Users of the tool claim to be able to write coherent essays and op-eds in seconds. So, I signed up to give it a try," writes Peter Bergen. What he found pointed to "a dystopian future," a sentiment he swears was not generated by AI.
Police arrest man suspected of planting explosives in Brazil's capital ahead of presidential inauguration
The man arrested for being involved in a bombing attempt at Brasilia International Airport over the weekend said in a written statement to police that he intended to "create chaos" so a "siege state in the country" would be installed to prevent former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office again in January,
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its 'wanted' list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its "wanted" list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Biden and Harris celebrate Kwanzaa in social media posts
The White House celebrated Kwanzaa in a pair of pre-recorded videos posted to Twitter on Monday, marking the seven-day non-denominational holiday aimed at honoring African Americans' ancestral roots.
