TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
thesource.com
Pusha T and DJ Drama Announces Forthcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape
Get ready for another Gangsta Grillz, courtesy of King Push. Pusha T has announced he and DJ Drama will lock in for a new edition of the famed mixtape series. Drama and Pusha T confirmed the forthcoming drop in a Twitter spaces. FakeShoreDrive creator Andrew Barber first tipped off the Internet.
thesource.com
Ty Dolla $ign Releases Video of Skateboarding Accident That Led to Hospitalization
Ty Dolla $ign has released the video of the skateboarding incident that led to his hospitalization. On Friday, Ty $ hit Instagram and showed a video of him falling on his back and hitting his head while hitting a skateboard ramp. “Just watching this shit gave me a headache again,”...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Michael Jai White: ‘I Don’t Like Unhealthy Sistas Finding Pride in Lizzo’
Actor Michael Jai White spoke to VLAD TV about fat acceptance and people that promote overweight celebrities like Lizzo and DJ Khaled. Michael said “unhealthy sistas” should not take pride in morbidly obese influencers like Lizzo. DJ Vlad mentioned that the public treats Lizzo worse than DJ Khaled, which Vlad considers sexist. Michael stated that Black women are also subject to racism when it comes to beauty standards. He said Lizzo’s rise to fame has emboldened other women who are overweight, and that isn’t necessarily a good thing.
