Students Win Scholarships from Volunteer Organization, The Links
The Silver Spring, Maryland Chapter of The Links, Inc., a volunteer service organization of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans, has awarded 2022 scholarships to 10 MCPS students, and continuing scholarships to 13 others. 2022 Scholarship Recipients:. Ralphael Agodo, Northwest High...
Kennedy High School Music Teacher, Amanda Herold, Earns Professional Achievement Award
Amanda Herold, instrumental music teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, was given the Professional Achievement Award by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME). This award recognizes her outstanding dedication and commitment to the field of music education during her time as an undergraduate at Gettysburg...
Five MCPS Middle School Students Named to List of Top 300 Scientists
Five MCPS middle school students were named to a list of 300 top scientists in a competition by the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science. They are:. Project Title: LED Colors and Optical Infiltration of Air-Gapped Computers. • Arjun Samavedam, Robert Frost Middle School. Project Title: Energy Efficient and...
America's top school withheld notification of National Merit awards to certain students in the name of diversity
A sculpture outside the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and TechnologyPhoto byEnvironmental Protection Agency.Office of the Administrator. Office of Public Affair. Public Domain.
Beyond MoCo: State Police Respond To Plane Crash In Anne Arundel County
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
Beyond MoCo: Georgetown University Hires Adnan Syed To Work on Prison Reform
Per Georgetown University: On Dec. 12, Syed began work as a program associate for the Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI), a Georgetown organization that addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens. In his new role, Syed supports PJI programming, including Georgetown’s Making an Exoneree class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
Montgomery County Will Have Holiday Schedule Changes for County-Operated COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics
Per MCPD: The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics operated by Montgomery County will have several schedule changes during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. All County testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, Sunday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1. The Montgomery College campus sites in Rockville and Germantown also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
Best of 2022: When many malls are struggling, Greenbelt’s Beltway Plaza seems to be thriving. Why?
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on July 1. Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park.
Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting
In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
Olney-Based Sandy Spring Bank Eliminates Non-Sufficient Funds Fees, Lowers Overdraft Fees
Olney-based Sandy Spring Bank announced it has eliminated non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees on all personal accounts, and has made changes to its overdraft policy and fees, as part of a comprehensive strategy to regularly review fee structures and make banking easier and more affordable for consumers. Per Sandy Spring Bank:...
Historic Barn for sale in Gettysburg
A 101.36 acre farm that was part of the Battle of Gettysburg is for sale. The property is at 374 Cunningham Rd. The listing price is $3.5 million. According to the listing agent’s website, the property is thought to have been a mustering point of the battle. The property...
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
Update on EggMania in Gaithersburg
EggMania is coming to 385 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, taking over the space formerly occupied by Curry Place, next to Indian Bazaar. Representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy). EggMania currently has franchises in several states and is currently opening new locations throughout the U.S.
