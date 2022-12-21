Read full article on original website
Pusha T and DJ Drama Announces Forthcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape
Get ready for another Gangsta Grillz, courtesy of King Push. Pusha T has announced he and DJ Drama will lock in for a new edition of the famed mixtape series. Drama and Pusha T confirmed the forthcoming drop in a Twitter spaces. FakeShoreDrive creator Andrew Barber first tipped off the Internet.
Ty Dolla $ign Releases Video of Skateboarding Accident That Led to Hospitalization
Ty Dolla $ign has released the video of the skateboarding incident that led to his hospitalization. On Friday, Ty $ hit Instagram and showed a video of him falling on his back and hitting his head while hitting a skateboard ramp. “Just watching this shit gave me a headache again,”...
[WATCH] Michael Jai White: ‘I Don’t Like Unhealthy Sistas Finding Pride in Lizzo’
Actor Michael Jai White spoke to VLAD TV about fat acceptance and people that promote overweight celebrities like Lizzo and DJ Khaled. Michael said “unhealthy sistas” should not take pride in morbidly obese influencers like Lizzo. DJ Vlad mentioned that the public treats Lizzo worse than DJ Khaled, which Vlad considers sexist. Michael stated that Black women are also subject to racism when it comes to beauty standards. He said Lizzo’s rise to fame has emboldened other women who are overweight, and that isn’t necessarily a good thing.
