BET
Mary J. Blige’s Production Company Signs First Look Deal With BET For New Non-Scripted Projects
It's nothing short of a match made in heaven. BET and Mary J. Blige have just announced a deal that will allow BET a first look at non-scripted projects and a second look at scripted projects from Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly. The Wine Down is the first project...
HipHopDX.com
Mary J. Blige Announces New BET Talk Show 'The Wine Down'
Mary J. Blige just landed a new deal with BET and first up on the slate is a talk show titled The Wine Down. According to a Deadline report on Tuesday (December 20), The Wine Down will feature Mary having “raw, provocative, insightful and real” conversations with “the hottest, most outspoken” celebs in their respective fields over wine. She’ll also executive produce.
hiphopnc.com
Mary J. Blige Is Stunning In Cavalli Ensemble
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier this week, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram to showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a black and purple Roberto Cavalli and Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything.
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula
Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
musictimes.com
Nelly, Ashanti Rekindle Relationship After Spicy Performance? Fans Hope So
Nelly and Ashanti were one of the biggest powerhouse couples in the early 2000s. Their chemistry was off the roof, but it seems like it's still there, despite several years after their breakup. During Power 98.3 and Power 96.1's "Under the Mistletoe" concert in Glendale, Arizona, fans could not take...
Complex
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’
Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music
Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Mariah Carey shares stage with daughter in their first-ever duet
Mariah Carey performed a duet with her daughter Monroe at her Christmas concert in Toronto.
