HipHopDX.com

Mary J. Blige Announces New BET Talk Show 'The Wine Down'

Mary J. Blige just landed a new deal with BET and first up on the slate is a talk show titled The Wine Down. According to a Deadline report on Tuesday (December 20), The Wine Down will feature Mary having “raw, provocative, insightful and real” conversations with “the hottest, most outspoken” celebs in their respective fields over wine. She’ll also executive produce.
hiphopnc.com

Mary J. Blige Is Stunning In Cavalli Ensemble

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier this week, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram to showing off her latest ensemble when she rocked a black and purple Roberto Cavalli and Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
musictimes.com

Nelly, Ashanti Rekindle Relationship After Spicy Performance? Fans Hope So

Nelly and Ashanti were one of the biggest powerhouse couples in the early 2000s. Their chemistry was off the roof, but it seems like it's still there, despite several years after their breakup. During Power 98.3 and Power 96.1's "Under the Mistletoe" concert in Glendale, Arizona, fans could not take...
GLENDALE, AZ
Complex

Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’

Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.

