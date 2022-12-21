ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Pusha T and DJ Drama Announces Forthcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

Get ready for another Gangsta Grillz, courtesy of King Push. Pusha T has announced he and DJ Drama will lock in for a new edition of the famed mixtape series. Drama and Pusha T confirmed the forthcoming drop in a Twitter spaces. FakeShoreDrive creator Andrew Barber first tipped off the Internet.

