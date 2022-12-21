ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Kathryn Dare
5d ago

Brrrrr! I don't adapt well to freezing cold Temps. Welcome to winter. May it be gone quickly.

chill 3.0
5d ago

okay I live up on the top of the mountain and the Poconos and I am no meteorologist and my forecast will be better and more accurate nice today but cold tomorrow snow rain sweet cold wind zero to 100 inches of snow extremely cold flash freeze no one goes anywhere stays extremely cold a little more mixture of an additional 0 to 100 in

CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Rain will be leaving central Pa. Friday, but ‘dangerous’ wind chill will take its place

As frigid cold air blasts into the region on Friday, the National Weather Service says the wind chill will be the greatest risk to anyone who has to be outside. After a comparatively warm and rainy night, NWS meteorologist Joe Bauco said that the cold front will come to the Harrisburg area sometime between 7-9 a.m., with temperatures falling below freezing around 8 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

New Year’s Eve ‘drops’ in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
DILLSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds

In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

uLocal: Snowy videos from south-central Pennsylvania

ULocal members are sharing their snow videos with WGAL. We're putting some of them together on this page. Above, you can see some beautiful drone video of the snow-blanketed campus at Elizabethtown College. Want to share your photos and videos with WGAL? Find out how here.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE

For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YORK COUNTY, PA

