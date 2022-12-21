Read full article on original website
Kathryn Dare
5d ago
Brrrrr! I don't adapt well to freezing cold Temps. Welcome to winter. May it be gone quickly.
chill 3.0
5d ago
okay I live up on the top of the mountain and the Poconos and I am no meteorologist and my forecast will be better and more accurate nice today but cold tomorrow snow rain sweet cold wind zero to 100 inches of snow extremely cold flash freeze no one goes anywhere stays extremely cold a little more mixture of an additional 0 to 100 in
This frigid Christmas Eve, central Pa. is under a wind chill advisory
Central Pennsylvania is under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. Saturday morning, the temperature will range from 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit. It’ll “warm up” a bit this afternoon to about 15 for the rest of the day. The morning wind...
Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
abc27.com
Rainy and mild tonight, intense snow showers and crashing temps Friday morning causing school delays and closings
Single digit and sub-zero wind chills will last through Christmas... EVENING: Steady rain and milder with temperatures climbing into the 40s. TONIGHT: Rain, tapers to showers after midnight. Temperatures 45-50 degrees. You can find school delays and closings, as well as any businesses impacted by the winter weather, on the...
Rain will be leaving central Pa. Friday, but ‘dangerous’ wind chill will take its place
As frigid cold air blasts into the region on Friday, the National Weather Service says the wind chill will be the greatest risk to anyone who has to be outside. After a comparatively warm and rainy night, NWS meteorologist Joe Bauco said that the cold front will come to the Harrisburg area sometime between 7-9 a.m., with temperatures falling below freezing around 8 a.m.
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
WGAL
Snow making travel difficult in some parts of south-central Pennsylvania, PennDOT reduces more speed limits
There are some problems on the roads Thursday morning in south-central Pennsylvania as winter weather moves through the area. There are numerous problem spots across the Susquehanna Valley, particularly in western counties such as Adams and Franklin. PennDOT has enacted 45 mph speed limit reductions on the following roads:. I-83...
New Year’s Eve ‘drops’ in Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
Central Pa. utility companies work to restore power after wind gusts
YORK, Pa. — Wind gusts are doing a number on power lines, causing sporadic outages throughout central Pa. Local utility companies are working overtime to restore power throughout the Commonwealth. “We have seen a lot of fallen trees, especially in more open areas," said Maggie Sheely, a spokesperson with...
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
West Virginia and Ohio under a Winter Weather Advisory until Christmas Eve
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area. The advisory goes in effect 1:00am Friday and runs until 1:00pm Friday. As a cold front moves on through early tomorrow morning, we will see rain change into snow. […]
sauconsource.com
Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds
In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
Ice possible Thursday morning before warmer temps bring quick changeover to rain: NWS
Thursday morning’s commute could get slick across central Pennsylvania, as temperatures will remain cool enough to bring icy conditions while a major rainstorm moves into the area. According to the National Weather Service, rain will hit the Harrisburg area as early as 6 a.m., which is also when it...
WGAL
uLocal: Snowy videos from south-central Pennsylvania
ULocal members are sharing their snow videos with WGAL. We're putting some of them together on this page. Above, you can see some beautiful drone video of the snow-blanketed campus at Elizabethtown College. Want to share your photos and videos with WGAL? Find out how here.
Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio
A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates.
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
pahomepage.com
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
When does the winter storm arrive? Here's a timeline of the weather conditions and impacts for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As we continue to track a significant winter storm for later this week, we're expecting major impacts across Northeast Ohio throughout the days ahead -- and it all arrives just before the Christmas holiday weekend. How could this impact your travel plans? Below is a timeline of...
