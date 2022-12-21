Back in March, we let you know that Hulu Skewer House would be moving in to 1488-B Rockville Pike, the former location of Mi Rancho and On The Border before that, next to Yekta. The restaurant has just announced that it will hold its soft opening on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant asks that you send a direct message via Instagram to get invited to the soft opening (see post below).

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO