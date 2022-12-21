Read full article on original website
Students Win Scholarships from Volunteer Organization, The Links
The Silver Spring, Maryland Chapter of The Links, Inc., a volunteer service organization of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans, has awarded 2022 scholarships to 10 MCPS students, and continuing scholarships to 13 others. 2022 Scholarship Recipients:. Ralphael Agodo, Northwest High...
Kennedy High School Music Teacher, Amanda Herold, Earns Professional Achievement Award
Amanda Herold, instrumental music teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, was given the Professional Achievement Award by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME). This award recognizes her outstanding dedication and commitment to the field of music education during her time as an undergraduate at Gettysburg...
Five MCPS Middle School Students Named to List of Top 300 Scientists
Five MCPS middle school students were named to a list of 300 top scientists in a competition by the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science. They are:. Project Title: LED Colors and Optical Infiltration of Air-Gapped Computers. • Arjun Samavedam, Robert Frost Middle School. Project Title: Energy Efficient and...
Update on EggMania in Gaithersburg
EggMania is coming to 385 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, taking over the space formerly occupied by Curry Place, next to Indian Bazaar. Representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy). EggMania currently has franchises in several states and is currently opening new locations throughout the U.S.
Hulu Skewers Announces Soft Opening in Rockville
Back in March, we let you know that Hulu Skewer House would be moving in to 1488-B Rockville Pike, the former location of Mi Rancho and On The Border before that, next to Yekta. The restaurant has just announced that it will hold its soft opening on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant asks that you send a direct message via Instagram to get invited to the soft opening (see post below).
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
Beyond MoCo: State Police Respond To Plane Crash In Anne Arundel County
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 12-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Wheaton. Malachi Morales was last seen on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 11500 block of...
Early Morning House Fire in Gaithersburg Causes $175,000 in Damage and Displaces Family of Three
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 18900 block Glendower Rd off of Goshen Rd in Gaithersburg on Monday around 3:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions. The residents of the home were awakened by a fire in a bedroom on the second level and initially attempted to put the fire out but were unsuccessful. All three residents then exited the home and called 911.
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
MCFRS Respond to Basement Fire in Germantown Early Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire in the basement of a two-story single family home in Germantown at approximately 1:20am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the crews were able to extinguish the fire in 16° temperatures and there were no injuries.
WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve
WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
Detectives Investigate Fatal Piney Branch Rd. Collision
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022, in the area of Piney Branch Rd. and Sligo Ave. At approximately 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for a single vehicle collision.
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
