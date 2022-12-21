Read full article on original website
Mt. Calvary annual Children’s Christmas program
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Antwerp, OH held its annual Children’s Christmas Program this past week on December 18, 2022 during the regular worship time of 10:15 a.m. Rev. Mark Peters and the congregation welcome everyone to join in worship every Sunday with Christian Education for all ages at 9:15 a.m.
Barbara VanArsdalen Speaks to Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Barbara VanArsdalen (Director of Nursing, Paulding County Health Department) as the guest speaker at the December 15, 2022, club meeting. Barbara came at the invitation of Bret Mack (Fiscal Officer, Paulding County Carnegie Library). Barbara told the Kiwanians about the services that the Paulding County Health Department offers and the health statistics of Paulding County.
Thank You! From the Continental Volunteer Fire Department
From the Continental Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page (12/24/22) Words can’t describe how much we appreciate the help from everyone the last 24 hours. The list goes on and on from mutual aid departments, police dept, ems, sheriffs dept, EMA office, dispatchers, water dept, local businesses, community volunteers, and everyone who contributed in many different ways. Your effort is greatly appreciated and we cannot thank you enough. We are truly blessed to be part of this great community.
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Paul D. Yager, was born in Paulding, Ohio August 25, 1892. The son of John O., born in 1858, and Clara L. (Emmanuel), born in 1868, Yager. This couple was married in 1891. By 1900 the couple was living in Antwerp, Ohio. John was working as a Fire Insurance Agent. The couple had four children, Paul born in 1892, Greachen J. born in 1894, Jeanne born in 1896 and Robert E. born in 1901.
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
Beck Announces He is Running for Mayor of Ada
(The following release was issued by Sean Beck) As you might have guessed by all of the hints and whisperings around town, I will be running for mayor of Ada in the 2023 election. There’s a long path ahead of us before November – from collecting signatures and officially filing...
Alayna Willitzer of Cecil awarded at STEM Symposium
Trine University students have been honored for projects presented at the university’s sixth annual STEM Research and Design Symposium, held Dec. 9 on the concourse of the MTI Center. The symposium featured 36 student projects representing multiple academic departments. Projects included departmental freshman and research projects as well as...
Paulding Elementary School November 2022 Mindset Marvels
November 2022 mindset Marvels for Paulding Elementary are left to right: Front row: Maddock Wolfle, Audrina Vance, Valentina Tellez-Munoz, Essie Deel, Mason Horner, Carl Wright. Middle row: Zarla Ross, Erick Hernandez, Ranger Grubb, Richard Froelich, Logan Schuchart, Sophia Spangler. Back row: Anna Baughman, Kenny Peffley, Kyler Manz, Wakita Monfette, Isabella Wesley, Mackenzie Reilly. Missing from picture: Aydenn Good, Abigail Cantu, Kinsley Pease, Carlie Lero.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
Firefighters Fight Blaze in South 100 Block in Continental
Fire spread through the east side of the 100 block of South Main Street in Continental today. Residents have been asked to conserve water usage in response to the ongoing fire. Numerous fire departments responded to the call and our prayers go out for their safety in this treacherous weather. The fire was reported on Lima’s Hometown Station.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
Liebrecht’s farming operation awarded grant funding
PUTNAM COUNTY — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced a renewable energy grant of $49,860 that will be awarded to Carl Liebrecht’s farming operation in Putnam County. The funding was provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for American Program. “We are in the midst...
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
