LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO