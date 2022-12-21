AEW President Tony Khan addressed the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it. Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.”

5 HOURS AGO