PWMania

WWE Announces That Dominik Mysterio Was “Arrested” by Police

WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot. For Christmas Eve, WWE created a similar angle. Dominik and Rhea returned to Rey’s house,...
PWMania

Video: Watch NWA Powerrr (12/20/22) – S11E6

NWA aired a new episode of NWA Powerrr via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr below. Four teams. Thirty-two competitors. One prize. This is round two of the Champions Series! Join Team Tyrus, Team Great, Team Rebelión, and Team Rock N’ Roll as they compete for their golden opportunities!
PWMania

Ricky Starks Comments on Regrets He Has About CM Punk, His Rivalry With Chris Jericho

AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened. Here are the highlights from the interview:
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses AEW Comparisons to WCW, ROH, Paige VanZant’s Status

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says AEW will not go away like WCW did. During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked why he thinks some people compare AEW to WCW, he replied:. “I think the reason people want to compare the...
PWMania

Kenny Omega Discusses His Return to NJPW and How the Promotion Has Changed

Kenny Omega will make his NJPW return on January 4th to face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. To promote the match, the AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview. Here are the highlights:. What are your thoughts of NJPW in your...
PWMania

The Acclaimed Approaching AEW Milestone

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) have risen through the ranks of AEW. The team has been getting over with the fans and pushed by AEW President Tony Khan in recent months. The Acclaimed defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team Titles on September 21 at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event.
PWMania

Brian Myers Reveals the Origins of His WWE Losing Streak Gimmick

Brian Myers discussed a variety of subjects on a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, including his infamous losing streak gimmick. Here are the highlights:. “There was no pitch. So one day, I was on the road, and I kept getting tweeted this article, some dirt sheet article that I had lost one hundred matches in a row. I’ll never forget, one day at Barclay’s, this writer comes out of the writer’s room and goes ‘today’s your day, Hawkins! You’re gonna beat Heath Slater on Main Event!”
PWMania

Jimmy Jacobs Addresses the Bullet Club Photo That Led to His WWE Release

Not every independent standout, such as former Steve Corino, Abyss Adam Pearce, and Jimmy Jacobs, makes it to WWE. All four names have previously worked for the company, but not in the ring. Instead, Abyss, Pearce, and Corino work behind the scenes, while Jacobs was once a member of the WWE creative team.
PWMania

WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble

Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
PWMania

Rumor Killer Regarding Orange Cassidy’s AEW Contract Status

A recent report has shot down a rumor regarding Orange Cassidy’s AEW contract status. There were rumors that Cassidy was employed by AEW without a contract. This is untrue, according to Fightful Select, who also confirmed that Cassidy is under contract. On the October 12th episode of Dynamite, Cassidy...
PWMania

Apollo Crews Talks About Excitement Over William Regal’s Return To WWE

Apollo Crews recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his excitement-level for the upcoming WWE return of pro wrestling legend William Regal. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches...
PWMania

Athena Opens Up About Being Told to Lose Weight at a WWE Tryout

As Ember Moon, Athena spent a significant amount of time in the WWE. Recently, she recalled getting a tryout a few years before signing with them and how she lost weight in a “unhealthy way” for it. The AEW star discussed getting a tryout when FCW was a...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Talks About Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Signing With AEW

Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly,...
PWMania

Identity of Ballerina During Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown Revealed

On the Friday before Christmas, WWE SmackDown featured a special episode with a Christmas theme. It featured The Miracle on 34th Street Fight, which pitted Ricochet and Braun Strowman against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Christmas trees, gift-wrapped steel chairs, and giant candy cane kendo sticks were used...
PWMania

Tony Khan Addresses the Lack of Television Time for Some AEW Stars

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it. Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.”

