A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities
The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING!. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Watch for late tonight through Thursday afternoon. That watch has since been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of 1:50 PM on Wednesday.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Power outage keeps thousands of East Mountain customers in the dark Christmas night
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Many living in the East Mountains faced a big inconvenience on Christmas night; power outages. The area’s electric co-op said things seem to be back up and running for the most part. “Kind of frustrated. Running generators to run the electricity for the pump and for the refrigerator,” shared Rob Richards, an East […]
Algonquin residents reminded to leave garbage cans, recycling bins ahead of winter storm.
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out. The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm. They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
