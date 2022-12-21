Read full article on original website
Evil Uno Admits AEW Faction Made Bad First Impression
Although AEW's Dark Order faction has, at points, been one of the most beloved stables in the promotion, at least one of its founding members appears regretful about how the group first made its debut. Dark Order has received some of AEW fans' warmest welcomes each time they've come to...
Madusa Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' About Entering WWE HOF
Women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is now viewed as a mentor to many young women's wrestlers. Her frequent appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent years have often been opposite the future stars of WWE's women's division. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon for the former WWF Women's Champion, who had a strained relationship with the company for years leading up to her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Apollo Crews Comments On William Regal WWE Return Rumors
William Regal has been involved in professional wrestling since he was 15 years old, which puts him at almost 40 years in the business. Over 20 of those years have been spent with WWE, and now that AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed Regal's departure, it's reportedly only a matter of time until "His Lordship" re-joins WWE alongside Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. One superstar who couldn't be more thrilled about that likely development is current "WWE NXT" standout Apollo Crews.
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW Banned Blood In The Early '90s
When you think about professional wrestling in the 1990s, a number of things come to mind. You might think of specific superstars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Sting, Rob Van Dam, The Rock, and Diamond Dallas Page. Or maybe factions like DX or the NWO dominated that era for you. But no matter what side of the "Monday Night Wars" you fell on, it seemed like every promotion featured one thing — blood.
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
Kenny Omega Explains Why He's Better Than Will Ospreay
Kenny Omega's first match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in four years — a shot at Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 — is a little over a week away. Leading into their bout, Omega gave a lengthy interview to NJPW's website where the topic of how he and Ospreay stack up against each other inevitably came up.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why He's 'Ashamed' Of NJPW
Kenny Omega is set to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. It's Omega's first appearance for the company since he left in 2019 to co-found AEW, and he thinks that the Japanese promotion has suffered during his absence.
Tony Khan Comments On Jonathan Gresham's Current Status
Jonathan Gresham made his IMPACT Wrestling return on the December 15 edition of the company's weekly TV show. After surprising the fans, he revealed that he has unfinished business in the promotion and it appears that he'll be staying there for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, it seems that Gresham has most definitely parted ways with AEW and ROH following months of speculation regarding his future in pro wrestling.
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
Wrestling And MMA Worlds Pay Respects To Stephan Bonnar
Former IMPACT Wrestling star and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has died aged 45. Per MMA Fighting, law enforcement officers confirmed that the legendary MMA fighter passed away on December 22. The official cause of Bonnar's death has yet to be confirmed, though the UFC stated that it was due to "presumed heart complications."
Ric Flair Storylines In WCW That Made No Sense
On July 31, 2022, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair competed in his last professional wrestling match (for now, at least). He teamed with Andrade El Idolo in a winning effort against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, closing out his career with as good a match as one would expect from a 73-year-old man who is far from the prime of his life. Nevertheless, it was a historic event that thrust Flair back into the forefront of the wrestling world one more time, giving fans every reason to go back and check out his prior, and far more impressive, in-ring work.
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
Major Update On When AEW Battle Of The Belts V Will Air
All Elite Wrestling is getting ready to shake up "AEW Dynamite" in the new year, and the first week of 2023 will also include a huge block of programming on Friday, January 6th. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V is supposed to air directly after...
MJF Wishes Fans 'Merry Midmas' And Promises Special Gift
The loathsome Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has made a huge splash in AEW this year. After solidifying his main event status in feuds with CM Punk, Wardlow, and Jon Moxley, the 26-year-old won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear and has since rechristened it as the "Big Burberry Belt." However, the polarizing performer has promised even bigger things in 2023.
WWE Hall Of Famer Recounts The Time Mark Henry Pushed A Greyhound Bus Up A Hill
There's only one thing to compare Mark Henry's strength to and that's "a silverback gorilla," according to WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. During a recent autograph signing with K&S WrestleFest, Atlas answered questions about his career in pro wrestling. While showing off a signed drawing he did of Henry, Atlas was asked just how strong "The World's Strongest Man" really is, leading to quite the story.
Impact Star Comments On AJ Styles And The X-Division
"Speedball" Mike Bailey has been putting together a career year in 2022 across the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling, where he's a former X-Division Champion. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bailey remarked on the legacy of that title, naming AJ Styles as the early X-Division Champion he would most want to have a match with.
WWE Star Talks About The Importance Of Having Bray Wyatt Back
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 — adding his name to the list of previously released stars rehired by Triple H since July. Prior to his surprising release in 2021, Wyatt had been very successful in WWE, winning the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship once and holding a world title three times. Toward the end of his first WWE run, Wyatt had begun a partnership with 5-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Both Wyatt and Bliss possessed seemingly supernatural powers, however, the story never had a chance to reach its conclusion due to Wyatt's release. While on "BT Sport," Bliss discussed her thoughts on working alongside Wyatt when it comes to coming up with new ideas.
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism That He Underutilizes AEW Stars
"You're never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that." Tony Khan recently spoke with Fightful's "Grapsody" podcast about the recent spat of disgruntled wrestlers taking their frustrations over a lack of TV time to Twitter, a recent example being former AEW TNT Champion Miro, as well as recent comments about the locker room from the oft-critical Eddie Kingston.
Ric Flair Weighs In On Sasha Banks Working In Japan
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) has reportedly traveled to Japan ahead of an impending appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As of this writing, it's currently unknown what role Varnado will play at the event inside the Tokyo Dome. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes the 30-year-old will "steal the show" for the NJPW women's division on January 4, 2023.
Deonna Purrazzo 'In Awe' Of Matches From Fellow Impact Wrestling Star
Deonna Purrazzo has built up an impressive resume in Impact Wrestling since signing with the company in 2020. "The Virtuosa" cemented herself in historic fashion, racking up two Knockouts Championship reigns, tallying up 343 days in the latter reign. With her dominant second run, Purrazzo became the second-longest Knockouts Champion, just behind Taya Valkyrie.
