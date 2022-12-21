Best Golf Balls For High Swing Speeds 2022

Best Golf Balls For High Swing Speeds

In order to hit more accurate and consistent golf shots you need to use the right equipment. Much like using the right club heads and shafts with your clubs, using the right ball is essential to produce an optimal flight because you use it on every shot. Most if not all manufacturers create up to four different varieties of ball to suit players with different swing speeds and preferences in feel, flight and short game spin. For those who have a higher swing speed than average golfer there are certain balls designed to reduce long game spin and produce a powerful trajectory.

Golf balls compress at different rates depending on the speed of the club at impact. Typically those golfers who swing a driver over 105mph will need to look for a high compression golf ball, this will allow them to maximize accuracy with irons and distance with the driver. If a high speed player uses a ball that has a lower compression, the ball will spin too much resulting in shots climbing too high and often finishing further off line. If distance is all you desire, it may be worth looking at what we think are some of the best distance golf balls on the market.

So as a high swing speed player, what are the most suitable golf balls out there? Our team has put the most relevant balls for high swing speeds through rigorous testing, including numerous rounds on the course, with the leading selections outlined below. Interestingly, we found that some of the balls that performed best for faster swinging players also were some of the best golf balls over the last year for all levels of golfer. However we understand that not every player that swings it quickly is low handicapper, therefore we have also composed a guide on the best golf balls for high handicappers as well as some of the best mid-price golf balls so you don't have to spend too much money on ammunition.

Best Golf Balls for High Swing Speeds

Best Overall Performance

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

Greater longevity and tour-validation than any other premium golf ball Provides superb all-round performance Excellent control into the greens High levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. Hard to track down bargain prices for golf’s No.1 premium ball model

While testing the Pro V1 it became evident that this ball performs well across the board. The design has seen multiple changes from the previous generation such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was created to help achieve optimal distance. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some. The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximize distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.

The fact this ball combines green side spin and control alongside a penetrative flight and exceptional distance, is the reason we have given this ball five stars. The first Pro V1 was played in 2000 and has amassed over 3,000 victories on tour, it's easy to see why. The Pro V1 feels noticeably softer than the Pro V1x, the latter of which has a higher peak height, one that is evident among testing. To see how the two varied in more detail we conducted a Titleist Pro V1 v Pro V1x comparison test .

Best For High Launch

Construction: Four-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow) plus Triple Track options

Impressive ball speed and controlled spin off the tee High launching Impressive spin control inside 100 yards Not as low spinning off the tee as we were expecting Feel is on the firm-ish side

Callaway created the Chrome Soft X LS to be a higher launching and slightly lower spinning ball compared to the Chrome Soft X, aiming for those with a swing speed around 112mph. When hitting driver, the spin isn’t quite as low as initially expected and produces results within 200rpm of the other Chrome Soft variations. However the Chrome Soft X LS is extremely impressive when it comes to ball speed and launch resulting in a gain in distance compared to the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X.

The Chrome Soft X LS is exceptional around the greens producing impressive spin and grab from a variety of wedge shots, however it does feel firmer off the face than other models with similar flight characteristics. Overall this ball performs throughout the bag, delivering fast ball speeds at the top end of the bag while being equally impressive with wedges, but is worth a side by side comparison with the Chrome Soft X before making a decision.

Best For Distance Chasers

Construction: Five-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow) also available in Pix design

New Tour Flight Dimple Pattern improves aerodynamics and carry distance Larger, more reactive core boosts ball speed without compromising softness Lower-launching iron flight will not be right for some golfers

The softer of the two TP5 offerings (TP5 X), this ball oozes performance at both ends of the bag. The TP5 offers a perfect balance between short game spin and distance and thanks to a new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern, designed to improve aerodynamics and carry distance, this is a ball that can be played by golfers of all abilities.

The cover on the ball offers perfect feel when on the greens, as well as maneuverability with the irons for precise shot shaping. Distance off the tee was certainly not an issue when testing and keeping the ball down to hit a penetrating ball flight was effortless. A ball now in play by two time major champion Collin Morikawa .

Used By Brooks Koepka

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

Sounds and feels highly controllable on and around the greens A strong performer in the wind Feels on the firm side with scoring clubs

The Z-Star Diamond is the latest premium ball offered by Srixon and is used by one of their tour staff players, Brooks Koepka. The ball is designed to have a mid-high launch, suitable for the faster player with swing speeds upwards of 90mph. Srixon have done this by adding a slightly thicker 0.6mm cover on a three-piece design with a ball compression rating of 102.

The Diamond has been engineered for more spin and control particularly on approach shots, while still performing well through the wind off the tee and had good durability. The ball is designed to sit in between the already existing Z-Star offerings and one we were impressed by with its performance in all areas.

A quality all-round ball at a slightly cheaper price point

Construction: Three-piece | Colors: White

Strong, high ball flight Good distance and control Improved durability Fairly firm sound & feel

This is the second-coming of the Mizuno RB Tour X golf ball and we saw immediate gains in both distance and peak height compared to the previous generation . This new ball features a new ultra soft Urethane cover, three-piece design and new dimple pattern to help with a slightly higher trajectory off the tee and flatter flight with the wedges.

The ball flight is stronger than the previous generation and resulted in up to a six yard gain in carry, something extremely impressive from being only one generation apart. The RB Tour X launches high but on a forward trajectory and provides superb distance combined with stopping power with the irons. It has more durability than the previous generation and wouldn’t surprise us to see this played more by tour players in the future.

Tour Favorite Golf Ball

Tour Favorite Golf Ball

Construction: Four-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

Good spin control and feel around greens. Flies higher than the previous generation Pro V1x model Slightly firmer feel compared to Pro V1 may not be right for some golfers

The Pro V1x features the same 2.0 ZG Process Core as the Pro V1 model to maximize control, feel and distance. Titleist introduced a low-spinning casing layer to the Pro V1x, one that was previously used for the Pro V1x Left Dash model. The design behind this was to lower long-game spin while adding speed. Titleist have increased the trajectory and consistency in the 2021 ball compared to the previous model as well as introducing a new 348 dimple pattern as opposed to a previous 328 design.

Like the Pro V1 a 5 star rating is given to this ball due to consistency of performance throughout the bag. Excellent short game control, supported by speed and power off the tee, it’s easy to see why this ball is used by many tour players.

Used By Rory McIlroy

Used By Rory McIlroy

Construction: Five-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow) Also available in Pix design

Firmer feel Good stability in the wind ‘Speed-Layer System’ boosts ball speed via improved energy conversion Low launch around greens may not suit everyone

The most current version of the TaylorMade TP5x has been designed with speed and distance in mind. Like the TP5, this ball features the new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern, to help reduce drag and increase aerodynamics. The TP5x is constructed from five layers, featuring HFM (High-Flex Material) as part of what TaylorMade call a ‘Speed-Layer System’ which maximizes energy conversion to deliver faster ball speeds.

The TP5x feels noticeably firmer than the TP5 which may suit those who prefer a powerful feeling through impact and is the higher-launching, longer and faster of the two models when in the hands of high swing speed player. A cast urethane cover helps the ball grip to wedges better and produce a lower launch, a characteristic that many of the games best love. With the TP5x, TaylorMade have excelled producing a ball with exceptional speed and distance with tour validated feel and performance.

A long, firmer feeling option

Construction: Four-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

Impressive distance Strong ball flight Excellent feel and short game control Great value at its price point Only faster swing players will reap maximum benefits

The Srixon Z-Star XV was immediately brought to the attention of golfers after both Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters and Shane Lowry went onto win The Open with the ball in play. The current Z-Star XV is the 7th generation of this model. This four-piece constructed golf ball features a renovated FastLayer inner core to promote both speed and distance, while a new thicker 0.6mm cover boasting Spin Skin Technology provides the feel and grip around the green you would expect on a premium ball.

Srixon incorporated a new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern on this ball to assist with drag and aerodynamics which helps with shots played in the wind and lowering trajectory on full shots. Our testing proved this is the case. This is a ball that only the faster swinging player will see the benefit in using. The Z-Star XV is a ball that features most, if not all of the qualities of a premium ball at a cheaper price point than many of its competitors.

Best For Shot Shaping

Construction: Four-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow). Also available in Triple Track and Truvis designs

X model is more workable than the Chrome Soft Excellent ball speed off the driver Superb spin control from close range Feel off the face is on the firm side

The Chrome Soft X was one of the fastest balls we have tested this year, making it perfect for players with high swing speeds to feel as though they are getting the most out of their athletic ability. It’s easy to see why tour professionals such as Sam Burns and John Rahm have this ball in play on the PGA Tour. In testing this ball continued to impress with significant ball speed gains over its family member the Chrome Soft, as well as a marginal jump over the likes of the Titleist Pro V1x. This speed comes at a sacrifice, with the Chrome Soft X feeling slightly firmer than the earlier mentioned models, however it offered more than enough spin and control when in a scoring opportunity.

It’s worth mentioning we tested the Triple Track version of this ball which provided exceptional alignment when putting, however this is an option and the ball is available in white, yellow and a Truvis design. When hit with a high swing speed this ball excels and is certainly a standout and is one of the best premium golf balls we have tested. The Chrome Soft X is seriously long and powerful off the tee, but provides a good amount of spin to help with shot shaping and greenside control - making it one of the best Callaway golf balls in the line.

How We Test Golf Balls

The quality of Golf Monthly 's reviews and buyers guides is built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team that has a sterling reputation in the industry, known for delivering the key points you want to know in a concise, easy-to-digest manner. Our specific golf ball testing is built upon this procedure so we can get controlled data inside, and then see how the golf ball performs outside and on the golf course. That way we can get a more complete picture and get greater feedback to pass on to you.

The first port of call is usually the indoor simulator at Foresight Sports, where the team can test in a controlled environment using the GCQuad launch monitor . The majority of Golf Monthly’s outdoor testing takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a stunning course in Surrey with excellent practice facilities. By using the balls over a number of rounds, and in different conditions, we can get a clearer understanding on factors like feel, control, ball flight and so on.

Factors To Consider When Buying Golf Balls

As a player who swings it faster than average, what is the best golf ball for you? Let's take a look.

Distance or feel?

One of the key areas to think about when choosing a golf ball is feel. This is a very personal matter with some preferring a firmer feeling ball such as the Taylormade TP5 X, as opposed to a softer feeling ball like the Titleist Pro V1.

As a high swing speed player, distance is something that comes naturally through clubhead speed but can be determined by how a ball launches. The Callaway Chrome Soft X was a ball that we noticed launched high and had impressive ball speed which would almost certainly meet your needs for a few extra yards.

Long game or short game?

Which of the above is more important to you? Despite all of the balls referenced through our guide being suitable for high swing speeds, certain balls will spin more than others and at different ends of the bag. For example the Srixon Z-Star Diamond performs superbly off the tee, but was slightly harder to generate spin with greenside shots.

Price

Thankfully most brands do offer different models at various price points, however the majority of balls that are best used by high swing speed golfers are normally some of the best premium balls around also. This does typically mean they come with a premium price tag, although some of the brands such as Srixon and Mizuno tend to come in at a slightly lower price.

FAQs

What Ball Should I Use For A High Swing Speed?

There are plenty of models from various manufactures that would suit a golfer with a high swing speed. There are balls with a softer feel and lower flight such as the Titleist Pro V1 and Taylormade TP5, conversely there are balls such as the Callaway Chrome Soft X and Srixon Z-Star Diamond which offer a firmer feel and higher launch.

What Is Considered A High Swing Speed In Golf?

If your clubhead speed with driver is over 105mph you would be considered a high swing speed golfer.